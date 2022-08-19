These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 19 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

There is no security on this earth; there is only opportunity. — Gen. Douglas MacArthur

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

We are usually the best men when in the worst health. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To live long and well, employ moderation.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s an easier day. Calmer influences should offer a counterbalance to the recently pressured vibe. The emphasis will on fun for the sake of company and warmth. That said; don’t be tempted to burn the proverbial midnight oil, because you’ll need to be alert tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 27, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a distinct sense of moving forward, thanks to a more reasonable vibe. You’ll be excellently positioned to deal with an unsettled or uncertain matter. The outcome could tilt out in your favor, as long as you’re prepared to negotiate and moderate your ideas if necessary! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 28, 32, 36, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The flatter, calmer vibe will actually be a good thing, since it will neutralize a very noticeable excess of vim and vigor. Since you’ll have a knack of knowing what to say, it’s a day to secure agreements, seek advice, resolve ongoing matters and generally tie up loose ends! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 27, 34, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The calmer lunar vibes will filter out some of the recent emotional intensity, making this a day for some genuine fun. As a slight aside, someone’s request for advice this afternoon could turn out to be very beneficial to you in the long term, even if you can’t quite see it now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 28, 36, 41, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s possible that a crucial or significant moment will define the day. This could revolve around a communication of some sort. If you’re up to responding fairly gently, then you can make significant headway, especially when it comes to emotional/romantic matters! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 31, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Good things come to those who wait, thanks to genuinely supportive influences. There’s definitely a hint of a beneficial development linked to communications of some kind. This may not be very obvious; it may even be fairly fleeting but you’ll know when it happens! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 20, 29, 34, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today’s improved influences will reverse yesterday’s confusion and will help you to find the right words to perhaps soothe some ruffled feathers. A direct approach is most likely to work best, but avoid being unnecessarily blunt. Whatever the problem is, it’s certainly a day to get the ball rolling again! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 28, 33, 37, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Emotional matters are very favorably aspected: family interactions, romance, and friendships should all receive a bit of a boost from the planets, although romance is due the biggest boost. That said; don’t assume that everything is tinged with romantic possibilities! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 17, 25, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You can look forward to a more enjoyable day, without yesterday’s emotional complications. That said; think before you speak, or your impulsive responses could mean a red face. Use the easy-going vibes wisely; that is, don’t assume that one specific issue will be effortless! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 13, 21, 30, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The receding influences will create a blank-canvas day and will offer you the opportunity to catch up with friends, enjoy a little harmless gossip and maybe enjoy a tender date later in the evening. However, before you can take advantage of the genial vibe, a slightly sour mood might have to be reversed first! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 27, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to a quieter, softer vibe you’ll certainly be in the mood to make the most of the opportunities for fun and romance. You might not have enormous levels of spontaneity to support more adventurous endeavors, but there will be enough electricity about to create a bit of a charge! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 20, 32, 38, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a rather dreamy quality about the day, which will bring a few hidden benefits. By holding back a little, you will have the capacity to gain more insight into a particular matter. Alternatively, it could be that someone is willing to share a secret or take you into their confidence! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 29, 33, 36, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lil” Romeo, LeAnn Womack, John Stamos, Adam Arkin, Lee Ann Womack, Diana Muldaur, Lil” Romeo, Gerald McRaney, Bill Clinton, Jill St. John, Tipper Gore

