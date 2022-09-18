These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 18 September 2022.

Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads. — Henry David Thoreau

All things good to know are difficult to learn. — Greek Proverb

No one will stay atop the wheel of fortune all the time.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A moody moon may well direct your attention to something that could eat into your time. Commitments to long term projects and schemes should be considered seriously, because after a while you could start to run out of inspiration. It’s certainly a day to plan and think ahead! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 27, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You find that you’re feeling restless and easily distracted, thanks to a slightly intense vibe. While there’s probably a little light-relief on the work front, do try not to draw attention to yourself. It’s a day to maintain a slight distance when it comes to romantic antics in the office environment! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 25, 32, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Communications in general are likely to go off beam: expect delayed post, misdirected emails and misunderstandings. It’s certainly not a good day to act on instinct alone when it to incoming news. It is, however, a reasonably good day to take a closer look at an ongoing or lingering issue! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 28, 31, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where your reactions to certain matters will perhaps need to be slightly more dynamic. The work or home front may well develop one or two minor complications, which can be dealt with. However, there is also an inclination to set your expectations a little too high! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 17, 22, 36, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may be a simple question of projecting the right image. A rather detached reaction to a professional disagreement may come across to others as a lack of concern. You could find that others regard your approach as marginally self-serving and they may react accordingly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 27, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If there is anything lacking in your life at the moment it’s a sense of fun. That said; this is not the day to redress the balance, especially if work related responsibilities are looming. It is, however, a day to meet lingering deadlines and to deliver on a previous promise or offer! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 19, 28, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You might feel that practical/work related matters seem to require an extra bit of energy that you just can’t quite summon. The cosmic influence for this slower pace is likely to linger for today and tomorrow. That said; it’s not the best time to visibly slow down and take it easy! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 26, 32, 41, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 What you do really depends on where your priorities lay. You could seize an opportunity to really make some headway at work, or you could use your time on an entirely different matter. The choices carry equal weighting; that is, there are positives and negatives to either option! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 25, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You could find that you’re a little too focused on lingering issues. It may be that a reminder from the past draws all your attention or it may be a simple case of searching for the greener grass. There’s certainly a sense of dissatisfaction with something that shouldn’t be given too much of your time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 20, 38, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a slightly muddled cosmic vibe, you might find that you can’t quite get motivated to make a positive change, especially when it comes to emotional matters. It’s possible that a reluctance to address one specific development may be down to a slight anxiety! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 23, 37, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There is a sense of misdirection about. You may find that you’re dispensing some very useful and constructive advice for others, but you may not be so good at taking your own advice. You could end up losing ground or credibility with others. It’s a day to be consistent! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 13, 27, 36, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you may pay a little too much attention to what’s on the surface and not enough to the substance beneath. Since you can’t really fight this cosmic trend, use it: quick- fix solutions and snap decisions may just work in your favor. Don’t try to push your luck with this though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 21, 30, 38, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jada Pinkett Smith, James Gandolfini, Fred Willard, Frankie Avalon, Robert Blake, James Marsden, Greta Garbo

