TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads. — Henry David Thoreau

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

An excess of courtesy is a discourtesy. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

No one will stay atop the wheel of fortune all the time.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some good news on the cash front, but there is a danger of spending your extra money on things that you really don’t need. You should anticipate some communication problems. Although these won’t be major or lasting they will occur in the summer, so make sure that you plan any holidays with extra care. There could be some form of tension to resolve when work or school and friends pull you in different directions: romantic encounters could prove to be wonderful diversions from these practical problems, which will ease when the sun’s and moon’s influences ensure a more detached attitude. By the end of the year you should make sure that you reserve some time in your life for fun!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There is an element of inconsistency, thanks to a fluctuating vibe. The morning will feel far more cooperative. Plans and ideas may have some merit, but completion may depend on a strong sense of team-effort, which may start to dwindle after lunch. Mixed messages won’t help, either! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 24, 31, 35, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 An AM/PM split in the day may be a little misleading. The morning’s cooperative vibe may become a little more unclear after lunch. Plan out your day and include some realistic goals, rather than impossible ones. Do bear in mind too that spotting little pitfalls won’t be your greatest strength! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 11, 20, 39, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The pre-lunch vibe is likely to be productive, but less amenable, while the afternoon is likely to be the inverse of that. While the work front is likely to provide some interesting moments, you may need to be subtly proactive and raise your profile with a little discretion! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 23, 27, 35, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While the first half of the day will see more of an emphasis on team-effort rather than individual wins, the second half is likely to see a complete reversal of this. A boost of self- confidence after lunch will benefit the work/career front to an extent, but only in moderation! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 15, 25, 32, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s certainly a day for erring on the side of caution and staying within your limits, especially after lunch, since a much ‘louder’ vibe will develop, alongside a nagging desire to prove a point. By the same token; try to avoid the temptation to take what could be an uninformed risk! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 24, 32, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may feel driven to achieve almost to the exclusion of all else today. Success looks likely, but don’t let a slight rift with colleagues develop, especially after lunch, which is when the general vibe may become a little more about self-motivation and visible results. It’s a day to meet people halfway! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 21, 39, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Timing may be important, today, thanks to an AM/PM split. There’s a minor boost when it comes to support and assistance, but that said; there could be a corresponding dip in opportunities. It’s definitely a day to take a slow and considered approach for the best results! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 15, 24, 35, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where the morning’s highly industrious vibe may slip after lunch. A looming deadline could crop up out of nowhere and a marginally shallow response could put you on the spot a little. This could be connected to something that you worked hard for in the first place! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 25, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a distinct and rather unhelpful AM/PM split. The morning’s watery vibe could usher in a hesitant mood and a reluctance to commit. By contrast, the afternoon’s more dynamic vibe may see an error of judgment arising from a more careless approach. It’s perhaps a day to get through! Today’s Numbers: 5, 10, 11, 20, 35, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A sedate and productive morning is likely to give way to an impulsive afternoon. While the later hours are likely to enable a far more dynamic atmosphere, do take care, because the fiery vibe could actually trivialize an ongoing matter. It’s certainly a day to watch out for undoing previous good work or halting progress! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 26, 32, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You should be able to make more of the shifting influences if you can resist the temptation to postpone or abandon an ongoing issue for something that may well turn out to be a poorer choice. Be a little more discerning when it comes to an offer or proposal, especially after lunch! Today’s Numbers: 8, 19, 21, 25, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It may be a day to plan ahead in order to control the rather obvious AM/PM split. Generally speaking, the morning favors a softer outlook, while the later hours are more likely to favor a brisker approach. It may be a question of adapting your approach wherever necessary! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 15, 23, 36, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jada Pinkett Smith, James Gandolfini, Fred Willard, Frankie Avalon, Robert Blake, James Marsden, Greta Garbo

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Taylor Sift may be causing controversy with her music videos, but she is also trying to reconnect with her pre-celebrity friends lately. This is thanks to a positive influence from Venus!

DEAR HOROSCOPE:

