These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 18 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We must not allow other people’s limited perceptions to define us. — Virginia Satir

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Love makes time pass; time makes love pass. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If one eats less, one will taste more.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a lighter day, although a Jupiter/moon mix may well encourage a flighty approach. Trying to do things your way may well backfire, especially if it means letting someone down. Being easy-going is one thing. However, being a little unreliable is another thing entirely! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 31, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A slightly erratic vibe could create slight misunderstandings in your work-based relationships. You may feel that someone is perhaps being a little too cavalier or offhand. It may be that there’s a valid reason for this. Bear in mind too that it’s not a great day to confront such behaviors! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 34, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Material matters will feature strongly for you but there may be a problem with processing certain facts. You may need to take a more realistic view, because you’re not likely to regard any developments in a harsher light, which in turn may well encourage the wrong response! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 25, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The lunar aspect indicates a need to keep your feet on the ground, with regard to your daily routine. A specific problem is not likely to go away by itself, but don’t be tempted to react without some thought or consideration for the end result. Experimental approaches are not likely to work! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 19, 26, 34, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You could find that you experience a surge in energy levels, but you could expend this boost on great ideas that have flimsy foundations. Initiating or embarking on new schemes on the career front could actually work, but this will require some thoughtful and/or in-depth planning! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 26, 30, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A balanced strategy will get you through the day. If you plan to initiate any new plans or projects, whether they are work- based or personal ones, then make sure that you have the full backing of those who count. You’re more likely to get support if you present facts in a positive manner! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 35, 39, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A few low-level but disruptive influences may turn this day into a minor struggle, where clashes between the ‘larger-than- life’ personalities are likely. It may be that other people’s opinions are coming through loud and clear. It’s possible that you’ll need work hard to make your voice heard! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 18, 29, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The general emphasis is likely to shift to something recently overlooked or forgotten. Issues revolving around support could crop up too. A misunderstanding may develop out of nowhere; if so, you should aim to resolve this fairly quickly and fairly. The key word is fairly! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 16, 24, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 An enduring Jupiter/Mars combination is likely to increase your sense of motivation when it comes to personal goals and aims. It will be in your best interests to keep a realistic view at the back of your mind. Setting targets that are too high will only lead to stress! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 29, 32, 35, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A possibly quite demanding vibe may well govern the day. The lunar influences will certainly ease as the day progresses. That said; you may be inclined to attribute more importance to one matter than it really deserves. An ability to let go will be a major strength! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 27, 35, 38, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a mixed day. On the positive side you’ll be full of bold and impressive ideas; on the negative side you may well have to deal with more cautious types who lack your vision. The result could be occasional moments of irritability, but focus on the small steps forward instead! Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 21, 30, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A Mars/Jupiter combination is more likely to impact on the way you interpret and react to certain things and is less likely to have any influence over actual developments. Applying logic will help. If you try to figure out the reason for a vague sense of anxiety, you may realize that it is just a feeling! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 29, 34, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Martina Navratilova, Chuck Berry, Wynton Marsalis, Violeta Chamorro, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Carly Schroeder, Pam Dawber

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.