If you want to be listened to, you should put in time listening. — Marge Piercy

Scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours. — American Proverb

The superior man can find himself in no situation in which he is not himself.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A Venus/moon aspect could usher in a slightly tactless vibe. What you may intend as friendly advice or constructive comments may well be without judgment, but these comments could be taken the wrong way. It may be best to speak as though other people’s sensitivity levels are quite high! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The emphasis will be firmly on your social zone and personal relationships, thanks to communicative influences. It’s a day to clear up little misunderstandings, since you’ll be able to tap into your sensitive side. On the romance front there may well be a discovery or disclosure! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 28, 33, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The emphasis will be firmly on your social zone and personal relationships, thanks to communicative influences. It’s a day to clear up little misunderstandings, since you’ll be able to tap into your sensitive side. On the romance front there may well be a discovery or disclosure! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 32, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Airy influences are likely to be a trace more unreliable when it comes to romantic interactions. Yesterday’s vibe of sincerity may be a little lacking. While it’s a day to enjoy a mild confidence boost, it may be best to take certain comments with a grain of salt! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 24, 29, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You could experience a few frustrations; it’s possible that the area of frustration concerns a relationship or romance. You might want to hold back but someone who is more sure of their mind might want to move things forward. It’s not a day to play games: such strategies may backfire! Today’s Numbers: 6, 8, 12, 20, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 On an emotional level it should be a much easier day than of late. Certain issues that may have been bubbling to the surface should ease off. Reoccurring problems may well appear a lot more manageable, although you may need to bear in mind that some things might need to be deferred for another day! Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 17, 25, 32, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s likely to be a day where you lose a little of yesterday’s seriousness and gain enough tact, grace and charm to get your own way. That said; do be careful how you interpret certain responses: the airy moon suggests that incoming information may well be incomplete or unreliable! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 General communications are reasonably well aspected, but only to a point. You’ll have a smattering of insight, but you’ll also have a fairly restrictive approach to a minor problem. It is possible that all someone needs is a little sympathy, as opposed to practical solutions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 32, 39, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a fair bit of optimism in today’s chart. That said; it’s not a day to make uninformed or rash decisions on any front, and it’s not a day to heed wacky advice. Don’t let others have too much say or too much influence over you, since they may spur you into an unwise course of action! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 30, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The general vibe will be pretty scattered from the start. On the romance front there may be a sense of anticipation in the air; however, this may not develop into anything visible or concrete. It’s perhaps not a day to share your feelings or concerns, since miscommunication is likely! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 33, 41, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The general vibe may well appear to be quite stable and reliable. However, thanks to strong oppositions between the planets, it’s possible that you’ll need to rethink your plans for the day, since a forgotten obligation could resurface out of the blue. Don’t be tempted to side-step this one! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 39, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a hazy indication that travel may be on the agenda. That said; a couple of influences suggest that it will be very important for you to make sure all your travel arrangements are fully organized. It’s certainly not a day to leave things up to the last minute! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 23, 27, 33, 48

Elizabeth Perkins, Kevin Nealon, Margaret Atwood, Chloe Sevigny, Sinbad, Owen Wilson, Kirk Hammett, Jameson Parker, Kirk Lee Hammett, Linda Evans

