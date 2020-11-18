These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Few delights can equal the presence of one whom we trust utterly. — George MacDonald

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Shared joy is a double joy; shared sorrow is half a sorrow. — Sweedish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The superior man can find himself in no situation in which he is not himself.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with financial gains but end with the need for prudence! Opening up a savings account if you don’t already have one will come in useful just after Christmas! Once the hectic demands of Christmas have eased you will probably find that you’re in need of a change, either in your routine or to your immediate environment. A new healthier lifestyle for you and a makeover for your bedroom will work wonders. Romance will peak for you around the summer and then again in the fall. Your need for a holiday or well earned break will be at its strongest in September, but the need to be flexible with family members should be borne in mind.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 If you can adapt to gradual but unexpected developments, then you can extract much from the gentle vibe on a couple of fronts, namely career and romance. Career wise, it’s not a day to dismiss the tried and trusted just because it’s a little too predictable. A similar argument applies to romance too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 16, 25, 31, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A sun/moon combination is likely to positively emphasize the more sensitive side of your nature. Incoming information, which could have a romantic angle, could clarify a particular situation eventually, although there may be a little initial confusion to unravel first! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 24, 26, 32, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Tender aspects are likely to ignite romance, and yet a high- maintenance vibe could act much like a wet blanket. Certain things said may be taken out of context. Casually flirty exchanges may lead to minor misunderstandings. It’s certainly a day to be a little more subtle! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 16, 25, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to a Pluto/Venus mix the general vibe is likely to be perhaps too charged for many Cancerians, particularly when it comes to romance. A suggestion or developing situation may need more time. By the same token, it may help to put a semi-serious or time- consuming to one side for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 23, 39, 35

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A rather charged vibe could redirect your attention to a practical matter when really you’d benefit from taking more notice of the emotional side of things. Single Lions may need to take on board the fact that they may experience a change of mind or change of heart before the weekend is through! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 28, 33, 37, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A gentle vibe is likely to offer a more workable solution to a couple of previously uncertain matters. A sensitive or well thought-out approach could secure good results on the work front, and a development on the romance front could turn out to be something worth pursuing! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 33, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There may be a tendency to overlook one possibility and focus instead on more unrealistic aims or goals, thanks to incoming information. The planets hint that you shouldn’t focus solely on the results, because this may actually draw your attention from the most effective and/or efficient routes! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 16, 22, 35, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where even the most relaxed and flexible plans are likely to be somewhat disrupted. Someone may test your patience with regard to a development earlier in the week, and there’s a hint of slightly wasted effort or time. All that said; give this one just a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 25, 29, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A more diagnostic vibe is likely to reduce the recent pressure a little, as long as you avoid the inclination to concentrate on the material front. Since incoming news may throw a spanner in the works when you least expect it, it’s a day to devote a little more time to the emotional front! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 24, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a charged Venus/Pluto mix, contacts and communications are well aspected. Romance is one of the things that should start to go the way you want it to go. Knowing what to say and having a good sense of timing is another, but do bear in mind that this lift is likely to be a brief one! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 18, 26, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today’s gentle lunar influences may well pave the way to correct a past error or moment of misdirection. A previously rejected opportunity or offer may well crop up again and this time you’re likely to be in a better frame of mind to accept it. The day is also primed for some warm moments too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 31, 35, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A highly thoughtful vibe could supply some useful pointers when it comes to a potentially sensitive issue. Something that perhaps previously seemed to be beyond full resolution should be given a second hearing or chance. Do be advised though, that once you have resolved it, let it go completely! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 22, 37, 48

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Elizabeth Perkins, Kevin Nealon, Margaret Atwood, Chloe Sevigny, Sinbad, Owen Wilson, Kirk Hammett, Jameson Parker, Kirk Lee Hammett, Linda Evans

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Liam Hemsworth may not be the most successful of the Hemsworth brothers right now, but all that is set to change very soon! The planets tell us that a fantastic opportunity is just around the corner for him!