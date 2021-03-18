These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We can not do great things — only small things with great love. — Mother Teresa

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One coin in the money box makes more noise than when it is full. — Arab Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The first time it is a favor, the second time a rule.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy birthday! The months ahead are likely to begin with an emphasis on domestic matters. This may mean changes to certain family relationships, but is more likely to refer to redecoration of your living space. The middle of the year will be dominated by a major romantic entanglement. This may seem fun initially, but beware of getting too deeply involved as everything may not be what it seems. Family support will be valuable at this time and it is important that you listen to the advice of a respected relative. Money matters look positive throughout the year. Early spring should bring the opportunity for an investment that will do very well indeed.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A sunnier vibe bodes well for friendships, but less so when it comes to romance. Do bear in mind that metaphorical first- appearances won’t be so reliable, since a rather blasé undercurrent could undermine good intentions. It’s possible that you’ll overlook something that may not seem important to you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 17, 21, 30, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 As one of the more cautious signs you can use the unruly dynamic vibe to your advantage. A bolder course of action could actually benefit you personally, particularly when it comes to clearing up any crossed wires. This may be connected, one way or another, to an informal agreement! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 22, 33, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The sunnier vibe may feel quite relaxed, but don’t be lulled into a state of complacency when it comes to emotional and romantic matters. One specific issue may well require extra input: perhaps more than you realize. This could be linked to something that developed earlier this week! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 19, 24, 36, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Although the fresher vibe may feel far more relaxed, it’s possible that something linked to routine and everyday matters may require a little more consideration. Don’t rush something that needs or warrants more time and be mindful of a one-off opportunity. It is not a day to be too bold! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 29, 34, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Given the sunnier vibe, you may find that it’s a harder to keep focused on personal matters. In addition; the improved vibe may feel quite open and friendly, but a tendency to rush could backfire after the weekend. You may also be inclined to dismiss a piece of excellent advice or some useful guidance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 18, 26, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you may aim to tackle as much as possible on your current to-do list. However; the temptation to try and do this efficiently may lead to a slight dip in quality, which could lead to more work, not less. It may be best to concentrate your efforts on one or two targets to complete or develop! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 24, 32, 41, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A bouncier vibe may encourage a marginal lapse of judgment. When it comes to informal information, you may be inclined to let something useful drift by. What may put you off taking action is the thought of background planning and preparation. Don’t cut corners if you’re going to lose out! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 31, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a distinctly complicated vibe about, which could hinder progress when it comes to practical and material matters. If there’s something you’d like to reverse or undo, then today’s more a day to prepare and plan ahead. Use tomorrow to revisit those plans and then put them into action! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 16, 22, 30, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s not a bad day, if you can tread the proverbial middle path. There is an inclination to get carried away on the social front. Over-indulgence may be a factor. Additionally; you’re likely to be a little too short-sighted in terms of a personal matter. You may need to invest some time in this! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 29, 33, 37, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s not the most reliable day. A marginally fretful undercurrent may be hard to isolate and identify. You may start to perceive mixed messages or signals with regard to a matter that you perhaps assumed was fully resolved. That said; don’t make changes on the back of an unconfirmed feeling! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 37, 41, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Take care that you don’t give in too much to a rather blundering undercurrent, with could impact, indirectly, on informal communications. Taking verbal information at face-value could lead to more misunderstandings. Equally, don’t say anything that you can’t explain or retract! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 26, 33, 37, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A refreshing vibe should start to reverse your mood. A significant and possibly revealing conversation could be what gets you back on track. Be on the lookout for potentially good news too. This could be career-related. All that said; don’t be tempted to rush to make up for lost time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 39, 42, 46

