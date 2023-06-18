Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 18 June 2023.

Opportunities are usually disguised by hard work, so most people don’t recognize them. — Ann Landers

All roads lead to Rome. — Roman Proverb

The tide must reach its lowest before it turns.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It may have been fairly stable on the work/career front up to now. However, today that could change, if you let it. That said; while work issues may well start taking over, there could be an opportunity which may well lead into a strategic career move. Be careful about what you decline! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 28, 32, 37, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Level-headed influences will bring a much clearer perspective, since common sense will be at a high level. It’s a day to perhaps begin (or complete) something that may have been left hanging in the air for very good reason. Your only weakness may be a failure to double-check the basics! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 18, 24, 31, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A fairly inspirational vibe could actually make what should be a simple, straightforward decision harder than it needs to be. It may be a case of too many good options, particularly when it comes to a one-off opportunity. Don’t disregard the smattering of good luck and don’t assume a good offer will be repeated! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 25, 33, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you may feel that it’s okay to cut a few corners in order to keep on track, or possibly so you can finally conclude certain practical/work based targets. However; you could find that you experience distinct second-thoughts or qualms later on. Think carefully before taking the easier routes! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 24, 31, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A more amenable vibe is likely to reduce the recent pressure a little, as long as you avoid the inclination to gravitate towards minor problems and glitches on the material front. Since incoming news may throw a spanner in the works when you least expect it, it’s a day to concentrate on the here-and-now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 33, 38, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is likely to be a fairly constructive day, with an emphasis on subtle communications. Low-level success is certainly possible when it comes to generating the right image on the work front, as long as you’re not too obvious about it. Do make sure that you don’t push someone’s nose out of joint in the process! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 21, 30, 36, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a reasonable day, as long as you don’t end up depending too much on others, especially on the work front. You may need to find the right balance between independent action and teamwork for very obvious reasons. Going too far one way or the other could lead to unnecessary tensions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 28, 33, 37, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A fretful vibe may encourage you to make the wrong decision. It’s certainly not a day to let contradictory details put you off from committing to something that could possibly benefit your career zone. By the same token, it may be best to delay giving a specific answer/response for a few hours! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 19, 21, 30, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Certain areas of your life that have been causing low-level stress may well seem a little less significant, thanks to a more supportive vibe. That said; you shouldn’t take this as a green light to disregard one ongoing development. In addition, do take advantage of a low-level good luck vibe! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 25, 33, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The general vibe is likely to be steadier and a little more reliable when it comes to work and material matters. That said; you may feel a need to set yourself apart from the ordinary and the mundane. Look to the evening: there’s certainly the scope for adding a dash of something in romance! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 22, 26, 37, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Positive aspects are likely to cancel out the negatives by drawing on your tactful powers of persuasion. If someone starts digging in their heels you’ll soon find a way to get them motivated again. Flattery will certainly work, but not half as much as some subtle words of inspiration! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 20, 29, 35, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It may be one of those days where you need to offload a little, in whatever form. It may be that a surplus of work descends at the wrong time. All that said; you will need to be sensible about your schedule and ongoing commitments. Bear in mind that something could crop up at the very last minute! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 28, 33, 37, 45

Nathan Morris, Carol Kane, Paul McCartney, Isabella Rossellini, Roger Ebert, Brittney Coyle, David Ley

