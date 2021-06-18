











These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Opportunities are usually disguised by hard work, so most people don’t recognize them. — Ann Landers

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

All roads lead to Rome. — Roman Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The tide must reach its lowest before it turns.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on an emotional level: you will be feeling more vulnerable and sensitive than usual, but less able to express yourself. This would be an excellent time to start a journal or diary! November will start on a challenging note, where your relationships will seem to stagnate a little, but this will be eclipsed by a wonderful and powerful trio of aspects that will propel things forward again; don’t be surprised if romance notches up a gear or three! Throughout the spring you’ll be more focused in terms of work or school and there’ll be a danger of neglecting your partner or your flowering love life. Be realistic about what you hope to achieve and make sure you reserve enough time for fun and love too!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You’re likely to be in a rather feisty mood, thanks to the fiery moon. You may well know that you’re right over a certain matter, most likely finance-related. However, proving your point may not ease the problem; nor will getting into any kind of dialogue that could lead to a stalemate! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 25, 28, 32, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you’ll want to do things your own way, thanks to a slight streak of perfectionism. How this will be received by others may well hinge almost entirely on how you present this inclination. Don’t do anything that may alienate those around you, especially if you’re working today! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 13, 17, 29, 33

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The fiery vibe will work in your favor. Yesterday’s vigor should be softened somewhat with humor and warmth, making this a day to address any short-term matters on the emotional front. If something is dragging you down, then look to the late afternoon for support or assistance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 32, 35, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You are likely to be torn between balancing the needs of a romantic matter against the needs of a relative or friend. This minor, but irritating conflict of interests could tax your levels of patience and humor. The most workable strategy may be to try and please both sides a little! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 29, 31, 43, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 If yesterday’s vibes were a little too excitable then today should feel a little more restrained. One minor and unexpected fluke, when you least expect it, could brighten your morning. However, the early afternoon onwards won’t be so lucky. Bear this in mind when it comes to a possibly obvious choice! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 34, 40, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The fiery vibe will provide a burst of mental energy, which will benefit longer-term plans, if you can stick with thinking that far ahead. However, it’s likely that you’ll be easily distracted by something that may not be the astounding success you would hope. Cash matters require caution! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 18, 21, 33, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A rethink or a fresh perspective is what is on offer, thanks to useful influences. This new and helpful way of thinking is most likely to be in relation to an ongoing problem or dilemma – this may even be as recent as yesterday. That said; the answer might not what you expect! Today’s Numbers: 6, 8, 12, 23, 37, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Any complications in romance should start to ease, but don’t expect all the answers just yet. The early evening will be the most constructive time for any romance-related dialogue, so use the daytime hours to forge ahead elsewhere. One particular exchange may not go quite the way you expect though! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 27, 36, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Incoming information could be useful, but not in the way you initially think. Anything that advocates the slightest risk on the practical/material plane should be viewed with healthy skepticism. One a side-note, there may be a change of plan, which could lead to something very beneficial! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 15, 23, 32, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The general trend will be towards sedate and slow, compared to the previous days. A quiet relaxing day is no bad thing. However If you find it difficult to settle into this calm vibe, then it may be that you need to have the last word on a particular matter. The planets suggest that you wait a while! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 17, 24, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The vibe of the moon is likely to have you playing catch-up throughout the day. There’s certainly a sense of pressure during the daylight hours. Setting difficult standards may increase the pressure. However, your best strategy will be to adopt a fair – as in neutral – approach! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 13, 26, 38, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Fiery influences are likely to peak during the late afternoon to early evening, which bodes well for light-hearted romantic matters. It’s certainly not a day to go looking for depth or meaning. It’s more a day to accept things as they are! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 26, 33, 37, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Nathan Morris, Carol Kane, Paul McCartney, Isabella Rossellini, Roger Ebert, Brittney Coyle, David Ley

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Taylor Swift is someone who polarizes opinions: where her fans love her, there are many people who find her irritating to say the least. However, the planets suggest that Taylor will do something in the next month that will endear her to everyone!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.