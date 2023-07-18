Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 18 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The reverse side also has a reverse side. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t run too far, you will have to return the same distance. — Biblical Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A gem cannot be polished without friction, nor a man perfected without trials.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You should take full advantage of the lunchtime shift to zone in on one specific area of your life. The morning will bring insight and you’ll be far less likely to be distracted by minor interruptions, while the afternoon will provide a useful burst of determination to keep you going! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 38, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Incoming information is likely to bubble up. Something you hear could change your perspective when it comes to a particular person or specific event. It’s a day to quietly note the facts and perhaps refrain from saying anything, since there may be a few inconsistencies to sift through first! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 28, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While a chilly vibe may well define the morning, you could notice a recognizable shift around lunch. You could end up transmitting some mixed signals. Perhaps there will be an element of uncertainty on your part, especially with new developments in romance. It may be best to hold back a trace for today! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 21, 30, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A slightly distracted frame of mind is likely to cause you a slight headache in a couple of days. You may already be looking forward to the weekend. However; you may well need to focus on today since it’s possible that a previously vague idea may well become a reality! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Personal communications are likely to stall slightly in the earlier hours, while mild misunderstandings may well develop a slightly different hue in the afternoon. Given that there’s a possible moment of confusion in romance, do avoid making a rash decision that you might regret at a later date! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 24, 26, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a possible ‘either/or’ choice to make, which may well be represented by the planetary AM/PM split. While the morning could offer one course of action to take, the afternoon may reveal a path you hadn’t considered. This intriguing choice could revolve around personal information! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 28, 34, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 An AM/PM split in the general vibe may well emphasize a practical division between sticking to what you know in the morning and being a little adventurous later on. If there are any possible risks, then this is likely to have an impact on your overall perspective too. Your best strategy may be to seek advice! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 32, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While incoming news may provide a mild boost, you may find that there are one or two separate matters that require your attention. It’s not a day to downgrade certain developments just because the timing isn’t quite right; otherwise, tomorrow may consist of a great deal of back-pedaling! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 29, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a mixed day. There’s a tiny bit of good luck, but there is also a tendency to be slightly thoughtless with others. There may well be a new opening when it comes to a possibly delicate matter, but you may not be quite ready to respond in the way that you should. Proceed with caution in the later hours! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 21, 30, 35, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Money is likely to preoccupy your thoughts, thanks to a marginally fretful vibe. Maybe you’ll feel that you need to take stock of what you have and what you’ve spent. While it’s always good to be aware of what’s coming in and going out, don’t let this eat into your entire day! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 23, 32, 41, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Given the abrupt lunar shift around lunchtime, you are likely to come across minor obstacles in the course of the afternoon. What may prevent you from overcoming them is a dip in the clarity of your thinking after lunch. Don’t be tempted to sweep inconvenient news aside! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 24, 39, 42, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day when you may need to be careful about the timing of certain decisions. Emotionally, it’s one of those days when you may want to get something off your chest. However, by the afternoon you may be wishing that you had counted to ten first. It’s best to wait! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 15, 21, 30, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Vin Diesel, Elizabeth McGovern, Jensen Buchanan, Martha Reeves, Hume Cronyn, John Glenn, James Brolin, Nelson Mandela

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.