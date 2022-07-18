These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 18 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The reverse side also has a reverse side. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Pleasures are transient, honors are immortal. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A gem cannot be polished without friction, nor a man perfected without trials.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It looks to be a day that will be centered on contacts and communication. If you meet someone new, then it’s unlikely to be connected to romance. However, it could be the start of a solid relationship in the platonic sense. Incoming information may be intriguing, but incomplete! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 29, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 While the current influences appear to level out and calm down, there could be a minor event or occurrence in your day-to-day life/routine. This is more likely to develop in the evening and because it’s likely to seem quite unimportant, you may be tempted to ignore it. Don’t! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 32, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Discerning influences may draw your attention to something that requires a little time. This is possibly related to romance and almost definitely linked, one way or another, to a slightly selfish reaction or decision made recently. Demands made today may well rebound at a later point! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 34, 37, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s the kind of day, where nothing really goes wrong, but there’s not much to celebrate either. A minor let-down may be the root cause of a slightly down mood, but there is also a slight tendency to harbor unfeasibly high expectations, especially when it comes to money and resources! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 26, 35, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The general vibe is likely to be a little too restrictive for your tastes and you could find that your motivation levels begin to wilt. Think of it as a preparatory day. There’s a definite need to get organized. Efficiency is your key word. It’s certainly not a day to postpone anything that’s important! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 22, 29, 33, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A Saturn/moon aspect may reduce the impact of subtly positive vibes. Yesterday’s doubts or reservations over a personal matter may increase. On top of that important decisions may well seem anything but straightforward. However; you should now get a definite sense of where it is all heading! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 13, 20, 38, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The effects of yesterday’s blunders may well linger on today. You could find that you’re fretting over how you handled one particular problem. Use the day to remedy any errors and then move on. A little self-reflection can be useful but don’t get too caught up in things that can’t be undone! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 34, 42, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You could find that you’re in the mood to spend time by yourself. This could be because you’re feeling a bit stifled by one or two more emotionally demanding friends. Don’t feel guilty about claiming a little breathing space; it will do you and possibly another person a lot of good! Today’s Numbers: 8, 19, 25, 29, 37, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where other people could apply the pressure. It’s possible that colleagues and associates will expect a little too much from you. If they’re not willing to do their fair share then your best strategy is to refuse their suggestions with an engaging smile rather than irritation! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 42, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to be strong-minded, perhaps a little too much. It’s certainly a day to cut others a little slack. Don’t expect people to rush through their schedules just to keep up with you. You may also need to avoid making hasty decisions too, especially if they’re ones just to save face! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 28, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Mixed influences will imbue you with a determined mind-set, so use the day to catch up, sort out and generally get organized. You have the chance to forge ahead on the work-front and the chance to tend to any domestic matters too. Free up your time because romance is looming! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 14, 25, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Yesterday’s sense of pressure should ease. However, if there is a change of plan that’s not to your liking, then wait before reacting, since communications in general will be prone to almost classic misunderstandings. As with others, creating some thinking/breathing space will help! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 21, 26, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Vin Diesel, Elizabeth McGovern, Jensen Buchanan, Martha Reeves, Hume Cronyn, John Glenn, James Brolin, Nelson Mandela

