TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Without the human community one single human being cannot survive. — The Dalai Lama

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who denies all confesses all. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Do not be outwardly a fierce bull but inwardly as timid as a mouse.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The year ahead is looking like a balanced year, which will include a certain amount of thinking and reflection. It will be a time for planning changes rather than making them, so if you are at school maybe something will make you think hard about your future career. If you work then maybe there will be the necessary means to make you think about your career moves and options. There will be challenges throughout the coming months but you will have the determination and the staying power to overcome them easily. And in terms of romance there will be some nice surprises to look forward to, especially towards the fall, when a group of planets bring out your more sensual side!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There may be either a minor disappointment or a minor obstacle. Feeling time-pressured may prevent you from tackling the issue, but it’s possible that someone will be radiating quite a pushy vibe too. Take a break to replenish your determination levels and it may be best to ignore the pushy individual! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 16, 23, 37, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If it starts to feel as though everything is going wrong, don’t worry, because by the end of the day it should feel as though everything somehow worked out. Sometimes being cautious can mean lost opportunities. However, being cautious is likely to very much work in your favor! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 26, 34, 39, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where other people could apply the pressure. It’s possible that colleagues and associates will expect a little too much from you. If they’re not willing to do their fair share then your best strategy is to refuse their suggestions with an engaging smile rather than irritation! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 19, 27, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Dynamic and rather critical influences will be working hard to restore what may be going off track, and they’ll also reinforce and strengthen the things that are going right. It’s certainly not a day to waste time by rehashing old news. Besides, there may be some good luck is heading your way in the later hours! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 36, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Mixed influences will imbue you with a determined mind-set, so use the day to catch up, sort out and generally get organized. You have the chance to forge ahead on the work-front and the chance to tend to any domestic matters too. Free up your time because romance is looming! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 26, 37, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Those who are in charge or who have some degree of authority may need to rein it in a little. There’s a distinct line between motivating others and being far too assertive. A tricky situation may be resolved with a very simple amendment. There’s also a positive development in an unexpected quarter! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 18, 23, 39, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Don’t allow the fickle influences to undo previous good or hard work. Rise above niggling qualms or misgivings and be charitable when it comes to judging another. Nice gestures and generosity are your key words. Being considerate will work very much in your favor! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 27, 33, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A Pluto/moon aspect may reduce the impact of subtly positive vibes. Recent doubts or reservations over a personal matter may increase. On top of that important decisions may well seem anything but straightforward. That said; you should now get a definite sense of where it is all heading! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 28, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You could find that you’re in the mood to spend time by yourself. This could be because you’re feeling a bit stifled by one or two more emotionally demanding friends. Don’t feel guilty about allocating yourself a little breathing space; it will do you and possibly another person a lot of good! Today’s Numbers: 3, 4, 16, 21, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A rather over-the-top vibe will have you craving a little more excitement and may have you resisting anything that is predictable or routine. Try not to generate the missing factor today: hold off until after tomorrow, when the planets will generate the right conditions for a more adventurous approach! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 24, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The Saturn/moon combination may turn this into an unexciting kind of day, where nothing really goes wrong, but there’s not much to celebrate either. A minor let-down may be the root cause, but there is also a slight tendency to overreact. What you will need is a diversion that is not at all related to the issue! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 13, 26, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The effects of yesterday’s glitches may well linger on today. You could find that you’re fretting over how you handled one particular problem, especially during the morning. Use the afternoon to rectify any errors and then make sure that you don’t somehow repeat those mistakes! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 25, 31, 42, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Cary Grant, Kevin Costner, Jonathan Davis, Mark Messier, Bobby Goldsboro, Jesse L. Martin

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Nina Dobrev is on the look out for a role that will transform her public image from a teen favourite to a serious actress. Unfortunately, the planets tell us that she might have quite a wait!

