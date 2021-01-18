These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Without the human community one single human being cannot survive. — The Dalai Lama

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A father is a banker provided by nature. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Do not be outwardly a fierce bull but inwardly as timid as a mouse.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start with feelings of restriction that you feel you can’t shake, thanks to a challenging formation between the planets, but they can be turned to your advantage, leaving you feeling happier and more confident as you allow your emotions to surface. Friends will be important this year, if you are prepared to recognize your emotional needs, as will romance. Those of you who are attached will make ideal partners, because you’ll be happy to appreciate your partner’s needs, particularly when the planets have moved to a more harmonious position by September. Singles are likely to enjoy various romantic encounters along the way, until winter, when the probability of meeting someone who lights your fire increases. January will be a challenging month for everyone, but for you it will offer an opportunity to clear out the old and bring in the new!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Yesterday’s financial/practical issues should start to recede, thanks to Mercury’s sprightlier new position. Cash matters could receive a boost and incoming information could bring a pleasant surprise or an intriguing perspective. The two possibilities could actually be connected! Today’s Numbers: 2, 3, 11, 28, 32, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Professional relationships are very well-aspected: one particular work-based contact or connection has the potential to reach a whole new level, although the first move may well need to come from you. Perhaps someone who you assume to be unapproachable will actually be more accessible than you assume! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 27, 33, 36, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Mercury’s new position will enable a fresh, innovative approach, but it will also increase the chance of mistakes and errors. For today, make life easy for yourself: don’t take on anything that might prove to be too complicated, because finishing what you happily started might become more challenging as the day progresses! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 25, 39, 41, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Shifting planets suggest that there is some genuine excitement in store for you, if you are able to be fairly adaptable to sudden changes and unexpected developments. It’s not a day to stick rigidly to old ideas for the sake of it. The key word for today should be expansion! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 15, 24, 33, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The transit of flighty, zany Mercury suggests a change in attitude to your personal relationships that won’t be altogether consistent. A tendency to look on the bright side or assume that everything is rosy may lead to a tactless moment. A certain amount of caution wouldn’t go amiss! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 26, 34, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Your planet Mercury is likely to open up the fun-angle, but do watch how you go. Being spontaneous and zany is one thing; getting carried away or caught up in the moment on the work front is another. A little restraint and drawing a definite line between work and leisure will be your best strategy! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 26, 33, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The day will seem to start as on quite a dazzling note, but a pesky Jupiter/moon combination may well impede or reverse progress on one particular front. An idea or suggestion could reveal flaws and cracks that you haven’t anticipated and you may need to reassess how you deal with this! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 25, 33, 36, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There is an AM/PM split in the day, with the morning being far more productive and positive than the afternoon, which may see a slightly dithery mood descend. If you need to tackle anything important, do it before lunch. Structure your day wisely, in order to minimize any stress! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 26, 34, 41, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s not been the greatest week so far, but today’s influences shine a dazzling light on contacts and communications. Romance is one of the things that should go right. Knowing what to say and having a good sense of timing is another, but don’t rely on this temporary guidance too much! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 22, 28, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Allow for some spontaneity, but keep it embedded in reality. Money- making plans have plenty of potential, so long as you don’t base those plans on luck. Improvements will come about through thought; effort and skill. The slower, longer term results are preferable to high-risk, quick gains! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 29, 34, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where your general relationships should go from strength to strength. However, an old and unresolved matter relating to romance is likely to rear up at some point and although you should get the chance to speak your mind, think before opening that particular can of worms! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 12, 24, 33, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If recently you have overlooked a chance or missed the boat over something that has since increased in significance, then today’s planetary shifts may well provide a second-chance. Don’t dither though; the day is primed for some very useful insights, so don’t waste it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 22, 26, 35, 41

