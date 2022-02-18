These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The true test of character is not how much we know how to do, but how we behave when we don’t know what to do. — John Holt

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Whose bread I eat: his song I sing. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Govern a small family as you would cook a small fish, very gently.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a fun note, with the emphasis on friendships. As spring eases into summer you could find that you’re contemplating a new sporting activity; do it: it will widen your social circle, and maybe even kick-start a new romance. The summer will continue on a positive note, with some opportunities to boost your bank balance. The offers of work may not be what you would prefer, but they will certainly pay well. This period will also see you developing a rejuvenated interest in a vocational or training course that will pay dividends later in the year. The post Christmas period is likely to bring numerous short trips and days out with friends, as the emphasis swings back to your social life again. This will be the most expensive part of your twelve months ahead, so you will be very glad of the extra money gained in the summer months!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Your mood is likely to dip today for no other reason than unhelpful planetary influences, and you could end up feeling rather listless and aimless. However, having a definite focal point will ease the stress; work will redirect your energies in a positive way; jotting down your thoughts will help to alleviate any negativity! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 16, 24, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Cash matters improve dramatically today, but don’t rush off to spend it yet: use today’s energies to finish off any outstanding chores or assignments. Clear your in-tray; don’t leave anything for tomorrow, if you can help it, because tomorrow’s planets throw the proverbial spanner in the works! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 23, 27, 35, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The lure of the mall is likely to dominate your thoughts today. Maybe you want to revamp your image; perhaps the idea of a whole new wardrobe attracts you more. Whichever appeals the most make sure that you seek the advice of a trusted friend or two and keep an eye on your spending! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 25, 28, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Minor influences put you in a conservative mood today, and while someone close to you may want to talk about some intense emotional issues, you will feel the need to keep your own feelings to yourself. This will actually be very helpful: your listening skills will be fine-tuned enough to pick up the root of the problem. Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 19, 23, 37, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Money matters improve today. You should also find that a burst of positive energy helps you to isolate and pinpoint something that’s been making you feel a little tense recently. If you feel that someone isn’t showing enough appreciation today is the day to say something! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 24, 35, 42, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The planets have generated quite a lot of activity and things to think about for you over the past few days, but today you’re being urged to take it easy! A rather obstructive aspect from the moon suggests that today will feel like an uphill struggle, so if you can cut any corners do so! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 29, 32, 36, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A tendency to be a little narrow-minded might act as an unnecessary block to what could be a pretty wonderful day. While your platonic relationships are very well aspected, there’s a definite need to be more flexible and more relaxed in your approach to romance in general! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 23, 26, 35, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Romance is looking fantastic today whether you’re single or attached. Unfortunately a certain minor influence is likely to make cash matters a little trickier. Appearing stylish and chic is important, but opting for a look that won’t break the bank will make you feel a whole lot more relaxed! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 27, 33, 37, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Negative influences are likely to cause a certain amount of strain. There seems to be definite tension between what you want and someone else’s expectations, and the solution requires a little give-and-take on both sides. If you show willing, perhaps the other person will too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 21, 35, 42, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’ll be eager to make changes to your personal life today. Unfortunately chores may still demand your undivided attention. What you deem as a worthy or useful cause may actually be too time-consuming to start at the moment. Don’t take on more than you can handle! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 25, 26, 33, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Dithery influences will tend to hold you back today: it’s not a question of getting it wrong; it’s more a question of thinking that you’ve got it wrong. It is possible that someone close will be quite thorny, just at the point where you’ll feel obliged to keep the peace. Don’t tie yourself in knots! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 27, 34, 41, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you feel as though someone is trying to take a little too much control over your life, then blame the pesky planets. Someone’s pushiness could manifest as bossiness; as unhelpful advice on fashion, or even as downright nagging to improve your job prospects. Ride it out; it will pass! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 36, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Vanna White, Yoko Ono, Matt Dillon, John Travolta, Molly Ringwald, Shane Lyons

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Miley Cyrus is going to surprise everyone before the end of the year. Not only do the planets suggest that she is going to take a radical new approach with her musical style, but there are also signs there of a much more settled Miley!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.