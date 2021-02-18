These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The true test of character is not how much we know how to do, but how we behave when we don’t know what to do. — John Holt

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If I die, I forgive you; If I live, we shall see. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Govern a small family as you would cook a small fish, very gently.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead look set to bring some major changes especially in your emotional life. A certain relationship is likely to experience some significant tensions in the early months of the year. By the summer, though, you will either have found a new relationship or reached a helpful compromise on the issues that were causing conflict. The autumn months will see you making contact with family members that have been absent from your life for some time. This will open up a whole new social circle for you and bring much happiness. Financially, things look quite stable, but you will need to budget very carefully around the summer months to help fund a long awaited purchase.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The slower pace is likely to be highly supportive, particularly when it comes to unresolved or ongoing matters. This could be related to a recent and possibly unexpected discovery. Inner doubts may come to a head, and although this may not be the best day to take action, there’s sense of progress! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 32, 35, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Today’s vibe is likely to feel quite corrective, especially if you feel that you’ve been pulled in several directions over one particular matter, possibly related to a minor disagreement or area of low-level conflict. A little sensitive give-and-take may be all that is required to resolve this! Today’s Numbers: 1, 10, 19, 21, 34, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 After a fairly hectic week, planetary transits will usher in a more soothing vibe. The sense of pressure should ease particularly in work matters. There is a possible end-in-sight to one time-consuming matter, but it may require a lot more patience. Don’t expect immediate results! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 26, 32, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is not a day to take the obvious for granted. There is a slight aura of very low-key, muted luck in the air. A great opportunity may well develop from a very recent setback. Contacts from farther afield could set the ball rolling and something that looks to go wrong could somehow go right! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 24, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Fresh planetary accents finally offer a cautious, but far more reliable green light, especially when it comes to a non-romantic partnership. Second chances may well develop thanks to someone else’s kindness or generosity. With that in mind, it’s certainly a day to find the time for anything that you believe is worth it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 29, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Fresh planetary transits will go a long way to neutralizing the more unruly cosmic forces, but not in a way that will be instantly obvious. Emotional and romantic matters should begin to settle. With that in mind, it’s perhaps not a day to go over old ground just for the sake of it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 20, 37, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A corrective vibe will start to exert gentle influence from today. It may be easier to take a plan that is still in the early stages to the next level, but don’t rush. As an aside; don’t assume that you’ll hear the response you expect when it comes to a separate, current matter! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 19, 22, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Subtle changes in the planets are likely to zone in on those matters that may have been bubbling beneath the surface for a while. The key to good dialogue is to hear what is being said rather than how it’s being said. Be receptive and a heart-to- heart could prove to be revealing! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 35, 41, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A highly insightful vibe is likely to be a little unsettling to begin with. Specifically; a subtle shift in circumstances may have an impact on someone’s emotional feelings, quite possibly yours. This could be connected to romance. It’s perhaps a day to proceed slowly but surely! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 18, 22, 39, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Planetary changes are likely to bring a little more stability in a couple of key areas, but you may need to reconsider a recent course of action in the process. The relevant information may not be fully complete or accurate. With that in mind, it may be wise to hold off a fairly significant decision for now! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 22, 36, 39, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Material matters may become a little less stable from today. What is gained may be lost. However; the inverse is also just as likely. It may all depend on your sense of timing and your ability to make the right decision. If in doubt, then maybe it’ll be best to hold back! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 21, 23, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to imminent planetary transits, there may be a sense of a buildup or of a shift on the very near horizon. There may even be a sense of something about to be cleared up or even finalized. Don’t assume anything for now; instead look to tomorrow for indications of a subtle change! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 22, 39, 41, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Vanna White, Yoko Ono, Matt Dillon, John Travolta, Molly Ringwald, Shane Lyons

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Luke Evans is hoping that his role as Gaston will be a ticket to super star status. However, the planets indicate that the new version of Beauty and the Beast will not do well and Luke will need to find a new break through project!