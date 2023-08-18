Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 18 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Your body cannot heal without play. Your mind cannot heal without laughter. Your soul cannot heal without joy. — Catherine Rippenger Fenwick

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who lets the goat be laid on his shoulders is soon after forced to carry the cow. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

How can you expect to find ivory in a dog’s mouth?

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The need to do something different is likely to set in pretty early on. Take advantage of the weekend to do something adventurous that will appeal to your adventurous nature. Your fun outlook is just what others need too, so use it to good effect. Someone close may need a moment or two for some support! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 36, 42, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s the kind of day where previously unseen blips, bugs, and snags will become visible: something that you’ve been working on may start to show a few weak spots. Don’t take this to heart; regard it as a useful development that will help you to make longer-lasting improvements! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 21, 37, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You’ll certainly be ready for a day off from all the recent ups and downs, although it may be hard to stick to the path of moderation. While today isn’t likely to impede the fun element alive for now, don’t do anything that’s likely to cause a twinge of embarrassment tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 23, 36, 42, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Generally, it should be a good day, as long as you can resist a tiny bit of planetary mischief. A piece of gossip or an unfounded rumor could have quite a distracting effect. You might be intrigued by what you hear, but don’t get too drawn in. Take it all with a liberal grain of salt! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 26, 30, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 If you make this a day of thought as opposed to action, then you will manage to avoid the pricklier influences. If you make this a day of empty gestures or careless promises, then you’ll probably make life more complicated than it needs to be. Communications are likely to be a little tricky! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 17, 22, 34, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a slightly pessimistic outlook that may influence good news. You could miss the point or even miss the hints and clues over one particular matter. Listen to your inner voice, because it will act as a guide, especially since there may be a second chance to redo something! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 27, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day to establish a few boundaries, since a string of gentle influences may encourage the wrong decisions, even though you’ll have the best intentions. You won’t be inclined to pause, think and consider and this may lead to less than wise decisions when it comes to incoming information! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 39, 43, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Yesterday’s thoughtful mood is likely to switch into a more proactive one, as a more compelling vibe zooms in. Take the opportunity of the current mood to keep going when it comes to a specific matter. This could be related to a previous agreement that still requires completion! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 26, 35, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day when people may well be looking to you for some definite results. That said; there is a slight danger of falling behind on one particular front. Distractions may be fun or intriguing, but if you overindulge a tendency to do your own thing, you could inadvertently push someone’s nose out of joint! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 36, 41, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a slight surge of ambition or determination when it comes to personal issues and possibly proving a specific point. You may feel that it’s the right time to assert yourself with regard to one specific matter. However; it’s certainly not a good strategy to be too dismissive of other people’s feelings! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 28, 33, 37, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Lunar influences will be a little moody. While romance may well provide the excitement factor, you’ll be a little short-sighted when it comes to other key areas of your life. You may be inclined to dismiss a piece of excellent advice or some useful guidance. A slower pace may well be in order! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 31, 38, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A minor Neptune/Venus mix may have a subtle impact on your perception of one particular situation. You may even need to resist someone’s very persuasive language. Rather than hanging on to someone’s every word, you should just let it drift over you for now! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 30, 39, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Edward Norton, Christian Slater, Denis Leary, Robert Redford, Patrick Swayze, Shelley Winters, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Rosalynn Carter

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.