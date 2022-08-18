These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 18 August 2022.

Your body cannot heal without play. Your mind cannot heal without laughter. Your soul cannot heal without joy. — Catherine Rippenger Fenwick

Walk till the blood appears on the cheek, but not the sweat on the brow. — Spanish Proverb

How can you expect to find ivory in a dog’s mouth?

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Pesky influences could present you with a tricky choice: you may feel like disregarding certain factors, but although it’s a very prickly day, it’s likely to be an informative one too. The matter is likely to be centered on a romantic disclosure; the best answer is likely to materialize not tomorrow but on Monday! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 27, 33, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may experience a need to feel in control. There may be a very slightly unpredictable vibe, which could apply to material matters as well as emotional ones. Address a concern in a way that won’t cause unnecessary friction tomorrow. Avoid being irritable when it comes to relationships! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 23, 30, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Matters on the domestic front may prove to be a little draining in terms of effort and labor. There may be a confusing array of remedies and fixes for a particular glitch or issue, which you could find hard to order and prioritize. That said; what may not work today could prove to be useful tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 27, 32, 39, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You might find that your decision-making abilities dip slightly. In addition, your ability to communicate effectively could be subject to a few minor misunderstandings. That said; it’s a day where being open to suggestions is likely to work better than being a little defensive! Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 22, 29, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There may be something of a charged atmosphere when it comes to material/financial matters, especially during the daylight hours. Bear this in mind, because although you may feel the pressure easing slightly in the afternoon, others may not. A little patience or understanding may be required! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 38, 44, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Communications look quite iffy and a whole string of prickly influences won’t do much to help you to resolve an ongoing matter. You may receive a fragment of information that is ambiguous at best. It may be more difficult to concentrate on the objective facts than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Fretful influences could stir up old and unnecessary worries. An emotional dilemma or choice might become a bit hit-and-miss. It might be that you don’t really want to think about making any changes. If that is the case, then wait until tomorrow before making any decisions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 32, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 For the most part you could expect to have a relatively efficient, if pressured day, but for a Jupiter/moon aspect, which may let some understandable tension into the work place spill over into your non-work life. It’s a day to keep career matters and personal matters separate! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 29, 37, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A few hiccups on the romance front could leave you feeling as though you’ve wasted your time and energy. However, the planets suggest that you haven’t wasted anything. It’s the pesky lunar influences which are creating this doubt, and this will be blasted away by tomorrow’s improved and more reliable vibe! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 28, 34, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Money matters will be on your mind. Your natural prudence will be offset to a large degree by an unpredictable influence. The luck-factor may be slightly down too and it’s possible that incoming information will turn out to be a let-down. Don’t worry too much, because you should get a second chance! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 13, 27, 36, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Unreliable influences will reign on a day where people who don’t normally need to recruit help will be more likely to look to you for assistance. Be careful how you respond. You may feel in a very giving mood, but making promises that you can’t keep will only trigger pressure for you! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 26, 38, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You might find yourself suddenly feeling quite energized and eager to get started on a day that offers little. Where others may be swayed by the prickly vibe, you’ll be able to use it constructively. It’s also a day where working against the odds might pay off, as long as money is not involved! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 32, 37, 45

Edward Norton, Christian Slater, Denis Leary, Robert Redford, Patrick Swayze, Shelley Winters, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Rosalynn Carter

