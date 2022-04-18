These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 18 April 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up. — Pablo Picasso

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The palest ink is better than the best memory. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

You won’t help shoots grow by pulling them up higher.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 After a couple of gloomier days there should be a noticeable lift. Improving influences, headed by the moon in your bubbly sign, may well assist communications to the point where you might feel as though it’s almost too good to be true. That said; don’t rely on luck or chance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 24, 26, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s definitely an all-important first step to be taken, thanks to the moon, which may get you thinking quite deeply. The most likely catalyst for a new way of thinking is likely to be through new information. This may just spur you on to making some overdue and positive changes! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 28, 31, 34, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You will need to be receptive to the lunar vibes, especially during the daylight hours. As much as it goes against your airy nature to pander to emotional matters, this is definitely not the day to let your business head overrule your heart. A little consideration will make a difference! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 15, 29, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Today’s lunar influences are likely to start off on a rather hectic note, but as the hours progress, so the vibe will settle. There is little to be gained from battling against the odds: errors or misunderstandings in romance; or work are all likely to even out again. It may even be the least said; the soonest mended! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 24, 31, 38

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Small or less important matters may well rear up for no other reason than a matter of timing. You could find it difficult to let go of some mistake or misjudgment. Listen to a colleague’s or friend’s perspective on the matter, and as difficult as it might be, try to see the other person’s point of view! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 23, 27, 36, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a nice kind of day where you can demonstrate your warmer side with some possibly unexpected results on the romance front. That said; you may well glean some fresh insight with regard to a platonic relationship too. The latter part of the day will be particularly primed for some useful dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 33, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There is a rather affable vibe about. You’ll certainly have the capacity to say the right thing at the right time. Your positive energy will impress everyone around you, including those who are in a position of authority. This could lead to some kind of appreciation of your efforts. It’s definitely a day for recognition! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 25, 36, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A couple of excellent aspects will provide the missing oomph and energy. You’ll be motivated into showing just how innovative you can be, so if the morning starts on a slow note, or if there are a few blips about, just remember that you have the capacity to shine out! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 27, 31, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Improved influences have the capacity to ease confusion over various matters. That said; the planetary impact on romantic matters may be limited, since a need for some independence is likely to make you appear a little self-serving, especially with dates or partners! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 11, 20, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s an easier day and you’re likely to find it easier to face up to something that’s been bothering you. Timing may be important: chances are, the longer you leave it, the better the result. You may even get to the point where you realize that there was really very little to be worried about! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 28, 37, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a one-off day in terms of generating any extra cash. While the planets might bring a little surplus your way, at the same time your spending style is likely to become that little bit pricier. It’s a day to stash any spare income. Don’t commit to anything that requires a regular payment or contribution! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 24, 29, 33, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s likely to be one of those good days with a few glitches strewn here and there. Lunar influences will improve gradually throughout the day and with the sun backing you all the way, you’re likely to experience more than your fair share of warmer moments too, especially this evening! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 17, 25, 32, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Melissa Joan Hart, Rick Moranis, Hayley Mills, Conan O’Brien, James Woods, Eric Roberts, Maria Bello

