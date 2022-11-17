Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 17 November 2022.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Someone in your immediate circle is likely to be more approachable than they usually are. Use the beneficial influences to maintain the open communication lines, since it is likely that a revealing conversation will prompt or solidify a general feeling of moving forward! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 25, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Steady influences dominate the earlier hours, while a Venus/moon aspect could make for an unpredictable late afternoon and evening. This is possibly related to incoming information. A decision may well need more time. Erring on the side of caution may be best for now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 14, 23, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a very constructive day and although it may not be the fun start to the weekend you’d like, your typically objective views will be in demand. There is also a subtle emphasis on coming information, which may offer some useful guidance, but you will need to sense when to act and when to hold back! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 39, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Softer influences will almost certainly benefit romance. There may be a trace of verbal clumsiness, but this is more likely to be regarded as quite an endearing trait, especially for singles. If you’re already in a relationship, tonight should see some traditionally cozy moments! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 33, 37, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Softer influences will almost certainly benefit romance. There may be a trace of verbal clumsiness, but this is more likely to be regarded as quite an endearing trait, especially for singles. If you’re already in a relationship, tonight should see some traditionally cozy moments! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 32, 41, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Some insightful aspects suggest that you could waste time pursuing one specific matter, most likely a material one. The answer is fairly simple, although it might not be immediately obvious. There should be some slight guidance in the form of an unexpected but obvious error! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 30, 37, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Romantic and emotional matters should progress well during the morning hours, but this burst of intense sensitivity is not likely to last past lunchtime. In fact, the afternoon may well see your judgment dwindling a little, so avoid any major heart- to-hearts and avoid any purchases too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 25, 28, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not a bad day, given the well-aspected social-angle. You could be on the receiving end of an invitation out. That said; this boost to your social zone could develop into a slight hassle – there’s a possibility of either putting your foot in it, or overlooking someone! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 30, 37, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s not a bad day, given the well-aspected social-angle. You could be on the receiving end of an invitation out. That said; this boost to your social zone could develop into a slight hassle – there’s a possibility of either putting your foot in it, or overlooking someone! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 27, 38, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to be a little more sensitive than usual, as you will tune in to other people’s needs and thoughts. This extra sensitivity may be useful, but if you end up trying to do too much you’ll feel exhausted with the effort. Pace yourself during the daylight hours, since the evening could add a little spark of romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 15, 21, 38, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Somber influences will be a little fun-sapping for a zany air- sign like you, but you may feel a strong need to reverse this as much and as soon as possible. However, there’s a slightly dithery vibe preventing you from settling on one choice or one course of action! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 31, 34, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You should be able to enjoy a more constructive day, since lunar aspects bring a sharper and more focused vibe. The morning hours will be great for catching up and sorting out, while the afternoon’s influences could actually support a very minor risk! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 21, 30, 36, 42

