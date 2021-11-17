These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Home is not given, but made. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A woman without a man is like a garden without a fence. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Better to be deprived of food for three days, than tea for one.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy birthday! The months ahead will bring a number of opportunities for you to succeed in terms of any goals or ambitions. However, these will be compressed into a relatively short period of time during the summer months. The first few months of the year will see you juggling a passionate relationship that is either new or has been rekindled with some significant family commitments. After an intense summer period where you may be able to fulfill a number of major aims you will need to relax and take things easy for a month or so. When the winter months arrive there is likely to be an opportunity for travel with a friend that will also carry some powerful romantic possibilities.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A Mars/Mercury mix is likely to bring a slightly freer vibe. You may feel a sense of the recent pressure easing, but don’t take it as a green light to implement new and tempting personal plans, since an ongoing matter or agreement may be about to change. It’s perhaps a day to keep your diary open! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 16, 24, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you may well tackle something that may be overdue an overhaul, particularly when it comes to a routine matter. Take care though, because the planets suggest that there may be a complication to factor in. Do be alert to hidden clauses in a seemingly beneficial suggestion! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 26, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The lighter-hearted influences will offer a possibly mistimed burst of confidence, since you may broach an emotional or romantic matter in a more blasé way than is helpful. In addition; it may be best to avoid any short-cuts that could take you completely off course! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 21, 32, 38, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A marginally improved vibe has the capacity to clarify a confusing matter, if utilized in the right way; as in sparingly. Consider applying a gentle tweak instead of insisting on a full- scale overhaul when it comes to a personal situation. Specifically; you may need to know when to quit while you’re ahead! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 24, 33, 37, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Your energy levels are likely to be high, but you could misdirect them. It’s certainly a day where less is more. It may be one of those days where bright sparks, whether they’re great ideas or insightful suggestions, just peter out again. It may be best to take a suggestion or proposal with a discreet pinch of salt! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 12, 25, 31, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Uplifting planetary accents are likely to bring in a misleading vibe when it comes to practical and material matters. You may be tempted to dismiss the significance of a new development. Incoming news may need to be taken a little more seriously. In a similar vein; you may need to resist a tendency to say too much too soon! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 32, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A bubbly vibe will appear to liven up your social life, and while it will be possible to enjoy an easier day, you may well need to actively minimize the possibility of crossed wires or even unnecessary tension after today. As with other signs; you may need to consciously refrain from giving vague or indirect responses! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 21, 26, 35, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A bubblier undercurrent may bring a small degree of short- sightedness, particularly when it comes to old news. You could find yourself changing or dismissing an ongoing agreement. It may actually be a good idea to rethink any second thoughts you may have, particularly if it affects your material zone! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 34, 37, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 First impressions may not be very reliable. A seemingly casual suggestion could transform into a more inflexible commitment after today. As with other signs, check all the ‘small print.’ Additionally; you may miss something quite small but important when it comes to a Platonic relationship! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 12, 25, 32, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a marginally tense undercurrent you may find that you tend to restrict and limit yourself a little too much, particularly when it comes to new work-related ventures. That said; a specific issue that may have been bubbling beneath the surface should ease off after today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 32, 35, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s perhaps a day where communications will appear to be smooth and reliable. There’s a definite sense of progress to be made with a relationship, but don’t make any snap decisions, since tomorrow’s rather intense and searching vibe may well change your mind about one particular issue! Today’s Numbers: 6, 9, 15, 24, 32, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 While a watery undercurrent will act like a buffer against the deceptively bubbly vibe, don’t assume that you need to be guarded against everything. When it comes to a potentially stagnant matter or subtle stalemate, the bubbly vibe could actually open up the communication lines! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 28, 34, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Danny De Vito, Martin Scorsese, Lauren Hutton, Daisy Fuentes, Lorne Michaels, RuPaul, Isaac Hanson, Clarke Isaac Hanson, Gordon Lightfoot

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Mel Gibson has a troubled relationship with Hollywood, but it seems that he has persuaded the industry that what we need right now is a fifteen instalment in the Lethal Weapon franchise. The planets tell us that it will not be a hit!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.