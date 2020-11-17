These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If you want to be listened to, you should put in time listening. — Marge Piercy

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours. — American Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Better to be deprived of food for three days, than tea for one.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some good news on the cash front, but there is a danger of spending your extra money on things that you really don’t need. You should anticipate some communication problems. Although these won’t be major or lasting they will occur in the summer, so make sure that you plan any holidays with extra care. There could be some form of tension to resolve when work or school and friends pull you in different directions: romantic encounters could prove to be wonderful diversions from these practical problems, which will ease when the sun’s and moon’s influences ensure a more detached attitude. By the end of the year you should make sure that you reserve some time in your life for fun!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Work matters will require a balanced approach: trust your instinct, and be guided by experience, rather than trying something new and untested. Trying to be innovative may lead to a nagging worry later in the day. It’s not the best day to draw attention to a doubtful venture! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 22, 27, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A Uranus/moon aspect will act like a barrier against the more somber influences. Someone in particular may be able to dispense some very useful advice. By the end of the day you should be feeling more optimistic about a work-based issue, so long as you have taken on board the points made! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 13, 26, 32, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The moon could work in one of two ways. Either you’ll feel restless and a little inattentive, or you’ll feel as though you’ve enjoyed a fulfilling and rewarding day, depending on what you do. Don’t push for immediate answers or responses from the early evening onwards, though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 34, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Romance could turn out to be slightly fickle, thanks to contradictory influences, which suggest that you won’t necessarily know what it is you want. Perhaps the thrill of the chase is more exciting than the end result or maybe there’s a change of heart halfway through the day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 34, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You will be feeling unusually sensitive and it is important that you allow yourself to properly express your feelings. Generally you’re not known for voicing your deepest thoughts. However, it’s a day where you may benefit from a heart-to-heart where you feel in control! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 32, 37, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You could find that one irritating matter stands out more than others. It’s a day where ideas, opinions and general attitudes may clash: be careful how you respond to a work-based suggestion. Certain schemes that appear workable today may not have been researched thoroughly enough! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 26, 35, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Goals and ambitions are likely to be the focus for today. Taking a little time for a reality check may not sound like exciting news, but by using the incisive influences to formulate a new or alternative strategy to an existing problem, you could hit on something you hadn’t considered before! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 22, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications are a little unpredictable and this may impact on romance. You’ll be in the mood for some superficial chit-chat but you won’t be in the mood to reveal too much about yourself. Try and overcome a slight chill, or you could send out very confusing mixed messages! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 21, 27, 35, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today is almost a reverse of yesterday, in that the general pace is likely to pick up while you slow down. This is no bad thing: you can afford to take your time, especially when it comes to something you learn or discover. Perhaps sleeping on it is the way to go, while hasty reactions should be avoided! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 22, 34, 43, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Mixed or muddled feelings over one specific development may well be embedded in a lack of self confidence. A lingering matter will perhaps try to grab more of your time than it warrants. It won’t be the best day to make snap decisions, but it will be a good day for a practical or material matter! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 29, 35, 41, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Don’t be too surprised if you feel the need for some space. One lunar aspect could put you in quite an unusually intense and perhaps slightly demanding mood. Schedule yourself some time, and if possible, postpone any decisions relating to romantic matters until tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 19, 22, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a slightly unsettled day: you might feel that something you can’t quite identify is bugging you. The upshot is that you could end up over-planning your schedule or routine. Try not to get too hung up on a nagging feeling that you’ve missed or forgotten an important detail! Today’s Numbers: 4, 14, 18, 23, 34, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Danny De Vito, Martin Scorsese, Lauren Hutton, Daisy Fuentes, Lorne Michaels, RuPaul, Isaac Hanson, Clarke Isaac Hanson, Gordon Lightfoot

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Gwyneth Paltrow is reaching a point in her career where it can be harder to keep finding good roles. However, the planets suggest that Gwyneth need not start worrying just yet!