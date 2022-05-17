These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 17 May 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Everyone needs recognition for his accomplishments, but few people make the need known quite as clearly as the little boy who said to his father: “Let’s play darts. I’ll throw and you say ‘Wonderful!'” — The Best of Bits & Pieces

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A thousand regrets do not cancel one debt. — Turkish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Don’t try to scoop the moon from the bottom of the sea.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a less demanding day than of late. There’s a more objective vibe, which will help you to feel more in control of certain key areas of your life. There’s certainly progress to be made on the work front too. That said; if you experience a niggling feeling that something needs correcting, don’t ignore it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 23, 31, 35, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a contented vibe settling the mood in general. However, there is also a possible realization or developing awareness regarding the material/financial zone. It’s certainly a day to patch any problems caused by recent decisions and it may be that you need to reverse one specific course of action! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 25, 32, 38, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You’ve had a challenging week, but receding influences are likely to take the pressure down a notch. Your perceptions of someone, or their perceptions of you, are likely to shift and change quite significantly, thanks to more reliable communications and thanks to some unexpected, last-minute support! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 31, 45, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Receding influences are highly likely to offer subtle opportunities, by placing you in the right place at the right time. It’ll be up to you to make the most of this. In addition you’ll be in an excellent position to receive some very helpful feedback; don’t ignore incoming guidance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 13, 25, 34, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s more clarity in the planetary line up and a decent amount of flexibility too. That said; you could find yourself rather preoccupied with some quite central concerns associated with one very specific key area. However; it’s not a day to draw any negative conclusions! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 25, 35, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The planetary influences will maintain yesterday’s amicable mood, and will bring a little extra clarity and insight. It is possible that a tense moment in the workplace will develop out of nothing. If so, stay neutral. By the same token, something that needs correcting may only require a little tweak! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 20, 25, 31, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Somebody close to you may well need a little more attention than usual, although you should be feeling patient enough to deal with any sudden requests for most of the day. It may not be a good idea to give up your evening for something that could wait for another time though! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 31, 38, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Money matters are likely to be stable, but don’t make any plans just yet. If certain work or career based opportunities crop up, then make sure you’re available. Don’t put yourself in a position where you’ll have to turn down an excellent opportunity because of lesser commitments! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 26, 34, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The fiery moon should inject a fair amount of oomph into the day and banish a lot of the recently dry vibe too. It may be that some attention comes your way from a rather surprising individual. All that said; it may still be a day to be slightly reserved when it comes to brand-new romances! Today’s Numbers: 3, 10, 12, 24, 39, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Some incoming information may well be minor, but it could act as a useful catalyst, and although the timing may be a little off, you should be able to see where you can go with this in the long-term. The planets suggest that this is linked to a previous error or blunder on the romance/emotional front! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 15, 29, 34, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 After a relatively easy-going start you’re likely to slip into an anxious mood. Various worries may be ungrounded or not as severe as you imagine, especially when it comes to your cash reserves and a possible development in practical terms. It may be that the remedies won’t need to be drastic ones! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 18, 22, 31, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Settled influences should bring some much-needed calm. Further interesting romantic developments are likely, although a seemingly straightforward choice might halt you in your tracks for a while. It’s not a day to make snap decisions; it’s more a day to quietly gather all the facts! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 20, 39, 44, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jordan Knight, Dennis Hopper, Sugar Ray Leonard, Bob Saget, Maureen O”Sullivan, Andrea Corr

