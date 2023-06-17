Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 17 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You gotta have a dream. If you don’t have a dream, how ya gonna make a dream come true? — Bloody Mary, in the movie South Pacific

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

No one can be caught in places he does not visit. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To investigate as extensively as unraveling silk.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A Pluto/moon mix may radiate a rather stern vibe. Regard this cosmic scrutiny as positive rather than negative and use it wisely to reassess any lingering financial tangles. When it comes to decisions, do avoid taking risks. The evening may bring a subtle development, which may well need a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There may be a few minor hitches and interruptions through the course of the day. In addition; incoming information may be a trace untimely and an absence of reliable facts could make your job a little harder. All that said; it may not be a good idea to brush anything under the carpet! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 35, 42, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A slight dent in your confidence levels could have you doubting yourself, but keep an open mind on the work front, and don’t be too quick to abandon any ideas or plans that you think are unrealistic. The rigorous Pluto/moon mix currently giving you the thumbs-down will shift early tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Be prepared to be a little skeptical when it comes to verbal communications. Grand claims, lavish promises or weak explanations may not ring entirely true. If you sense that someone is not being entirely honest with you or themselves, then chances are you’re picking up on something! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 25, 38, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Romance is likely to come under the spotlight, and thanks to the chilly moon, it is possible that you’ll be a little aloof to begin with. However, the PM hours will see a moderate change in the general atmosphere, so if you do need to talk something through, then wait till then! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 36, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It might be time to rethink a particular tactic when it comes to work-based information. You’ll certainly get results from being quite persistent, but you’ll get even better results if you wait for the afternoon hours, which is when a couple of obstructive aspects will fade! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 30, 34, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The morning influences may well stir up some old feelings, but a warmer vibe in the afternoon should put the ball back in your court. If you need to share your thoughts, then try not to focus on any old issues, especially sensitive ones. It’s definitely a day to let certain things go! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 28, 35, 41, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Although you’ll be more proactive than yesterday you will need to be careful about certain key areas. Emotional matters will be well aspected in the afternoon, but not so much in the morning. The inverse applies to the financial front: practical decisions will be easier before lunch! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 28, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications will be reasonably well aspected after a slightly unreliable morning. It generally will be a good day for catching up and getting ahead of yourself, but the timing may contribute to the results. Emails, texts, and letters should be responded to after you’ve given them some thought! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 26, 33, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is a slight danger of you being a little too judgmental and critical of others, thanks to frosty influences. It’s a day to keep your thoughts to yourself, at least until the late afternoon, when a slight shift in your perspective could make one specific issue a lot easier! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 29, 32, 37, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There may not be an abundance of good luck, but there is a strong indication that you’ll somehow manage to be in the right place at the right time. It could be that a minor glitch or error leads to something positive. Alternatively a discovery may well help to resolve a recent and negative development! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 29, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A subtly demanding vibe is likely to misdirect your attention from what should be a fairly simple matter. Trying to work with half the facts or with unreliable information may well even create more of a muddle. Incoming advice may well be much clear towards the end of the working day! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 15, 28, 31, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lee Ryan, Ralph Bellamy, Venus Williams, Art Bell, Joe Piscopo, Barry Manilow, Igor Stravinsky

