TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You gotta have a dream. If you don’t have a dream, how ya gonna make a dream come true? — Bloody Mary, in the movie South Pacific

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you. — African Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To investigate as extensively as unraveling silk.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Your normally care-free nature will be disrupted, thanks to the mixed lunar influences, leaving you feeling more touchy than usual. Maybe someone’s clumsy comment is best ignored. Give yourself some space and since it’s the weekend, schedule in a little treat, just for you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 34, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A fretful Saturn/moon aspect will zone in on practical/material matters. It may be that a recent decision starts to show some weak spots. That said; there is a workable solution. All that may be needed in order to get firmly back on track is a systematic approach. Avoid drastic tactics! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 17, 21, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Communications could be a little sloppy or not entirely based in fact, thanks to a Mercury/ Saturn mix. An objective, no- nonsense attitude will make short work of any minor problem, but beware of speaking your mind too candidly; sometimes it’s best to impart information gently! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 25, 29, 35, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where the planets generally bode well for romantic and emotional matters, although it’ll be hard to remain upbeat all the time, since a slightly gloomy vibe may have you questioning every positive occurrence and/or exchange. It may be best to postpone emotional dialogue, at least until the late evening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 18, 23, 37, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 What goes wrong today is likely to go right or at least improve again tomorrow. If you also bear in mind that you won’t be the only sign feeling a little hyper-sensitive then you can nip any silly misunderstandings in the bud before they escalate. If something is said not to your liking, don’t engage with it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 26, 34, 39, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s likely to be a rather up/down day, with a smattering of some minor but unexpected twists and turns. You’ll be able to appreciate good news or a useful development for what it is. All that said; it may be hard to switch off or wind down after you have done your fair share! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 29, 33, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It is possible, thanks to minor pesky influences, that you will feel unappreciated by someone close. This may be down to a simple miscommunication. It’s perhaps best not to assume the worst before anything has been confirmed. Try not to react to things that haven’t yet occurred! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 27, 35, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The moon’s influences are likely to erode your sixth sense a little and as a consequence, what should be straight forward decisions will seem more complicated. It’s not the best day to initiate anything when it comes to practical and material matters. Incoming advice could be well meaning but misguiding! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 39, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s likely to be a bit of a hectic day, where nothing quite goes according to plan. However, there are some positives. Take advantage of a confident mood to address a minor setback during the daylight hours. Improved aspects this evening could settle a romance-related issue! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 26, 35, 41, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 For you the day might seem to hold a lot of potential, but with a Saturn/moon aspect you could find that there is a slight let- down during the daylight hours. If there’s a strong hint of something to come, don’t hold your breath, because it’s not likely to be delivered any time soon! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 22, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Yesterday’s uncooperative vibe will ease to some extent, but it may be a day where minor problems seem to disappear one moment and reappear somewhere else. While this will continue frustrate you a little, do keep focused and be assured that tomorrow sees the pressure ease! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 21, 26, 37, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day to get the timing right in order to avoid the slightly misleading influences. Schedule the unimportant but necessary things as early in the day as you can. Leave the evening free for emotional matters. The one area that perhaps should be left alone is the financial one! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 17, 22, 38, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lee Ryan, Ralph Bellamy, Venus Williams, Art Bell, Joe Piscopo, Barry Manilow, Igor Stravinsky

