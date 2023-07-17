Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 17 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The difference between perseverance and obstinacy is that one comes from a strong will, and the other from a strong won’t. — Henry Ward Beecher

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t let your sorrow come higher than your knees. — Sweedish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Do not have each foot on a different boat.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A more concentrated vibe with fewer distractions may give you the boost you need to tackle something that’s perhaps been a little time-consuming or intricate. That said; try to be generous with your time, and bear in mind the old saying: what goes around comes around! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a tricky day but it’s not without advantages. You may well assume that the general trend is a bit of an uphill struggle, but the reality may well be a little different from your perception. The way in which the day shapes up will depend on your approaches and responses. You have more control than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 32, 37, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There is a kind of unsettled flavor to the day, which may be hard to pinpoint. The upshot is that you’ll be prepared for action, but you’ll be less sure about where to direct your energy. However, it’s possible you’ll find inspiration closer to home, although timing may be more of an issue than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 28, 31, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be a trace of a marginally arbitrary vibe, but it will be temporary. It’s a day where a reoccurring matter could bubble up, and a couple of prickly aspects could extend a very minor issue into something that seems far more important than it really is. Dont let it take over! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 29, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A slightly domineering vibe may have a more direct impact on your day. Inner confusion on the emotional front may not be resolved fully, but there should be some hint of a possible resolution that you can work with. It’ll be best to give someone the space to air their views! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 32, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day to exercise subtlety, especially if certain processes or decisions seem to be in the stuck phase. Your best strategy will be to define any obstacles, which may sound obvious, but it’s a day when you may be tempted to ignore the real issue for the sake of saving time and/or keeping the peace! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 37, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may need to exercise self-discipline when it comes to material matters. It’s a day where you can either spend or earn. In addition; do regard any possible boost to your cash reserves as a one-off. It might help to complete any transactions well before the early evening! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 20, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Certain matters and issues should become a little clearer. Incoming information, whether formal or informal, should be more reliable. That said; do be careful with dispensing advice or guidance, since you may be inclined to urge caution when what is required is a minor risk, or vice versa! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 33, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It is likely to be one of those days where you just can’t quite get motivated. There’s every suggestion that this low-level agitation will be linked, one way or another, to romance. This won’t be helped by a string of rather distracting lunar aspects, which will appear quite suddenly this evening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 13, 27, 34, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While it’s likely to be a useful day, the evening could see good efforts reversed. Just bear in mind that there’s a tendency to get too involved in matters that needn’t be your concern. Offers of help or support should be made conditionally, since it may be difficult for others to meet you halfway! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 25, 31, 38, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A rather discerning vibe during the daylight hours could help you to define what it is you want and this could clear the metaphorical path for another issue too. Emotional dialogue has the capacity to clear up a lingering doubt if approached in the right way and before the evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 39, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A subtle daytime vibe that highlights choices and options may well encourage you to make a few changes. However, if these changes are related to an emotional issue, then perhaps you may need to pause a moment, because quick fixes, which may only be short-term solutions, are perhaps not the answer! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 25, 32, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Donald Sutherland, Molly Parker, Diahann Carroll, David Hasselhoff, Phyllis Diller, Jessica Amlee, Camilla Parker-Bowles

