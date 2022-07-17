These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 17 July 2022.

The difference between perseverance and obstinacy is that one comes from a strong will, and the other from a strong won’t. — Henry Ward Beecher

A peasant between two lawyers is like a fish between two cats. — Spanish Proverb

Do not have each foot on a different boat.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s the kind of day where everyone is likely to have something to say, but where few will listen patiently. If you can side- step an awkward or delicate situation, then do so, because the rather unpredictable influences are likely to aggravate the general mood rather than soothe! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 21, 25, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you’ll be able to deal with minor glitches, errors and blips easily, but there will be the chance that you still may feel quite dissatisfied, whatever the end result. What will probably be lacking is a sense of a visible result or a quantifiable outcome. Don’t let this take too much of a hold! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 36, 39, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While there may be a tendency for you to be a little too demanding, it’s certainly not the best day for setting high standards. In fact, being too much of a perfectionist will lead to stress, especially if you have to take into account any time constraints. You may need to cut others a little slack too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 33, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to fairly stark influences a slight sense of pressure for results or conclusions on one front is likely to make you feel a little rebellious in other situations. This could impact on shopping and spending. Instead of opening up your wallet, deal with the issue that is applying pressure! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 21, 30, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Work-based commitments are likely to catch up with you and disrupt your planned routine. It’s equally possible that colleagues are experiencing a similar sense of strain too. Prioritize, plan out a workable schedule and be supportive. The evening influences should begin to relieve the pressure! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 32, 36, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Lunar influences could slow you down throughout the day. There’s a tendency towards indecision. You may even encounter an indecisive individual. You may be too easily persuaded to abandon an excellent scheme or idea. Try not to write anything off, at least until the evening! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 25, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You might start off the day feeling as though you can tackle anything, but it’s the sort of day where you could drop yourself in it. It’s possible that an individual could make further demands this evening. Minimize this by double-checking and clarifying what is being asked or requested! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 18, 21, 39, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There will be the tendency to be slightly judgmental with others, which may cause unnecessary tension. Even though good intentions will be behind minor social blunders, you may need to ease up on what you say. Constructive criticism will need to be couched in a very tactful way! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 26, 42, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It is a day to get through, thanks to a prickly Pluto/moon mix, which will bring a certain amount of fretfulness as the day progresses. You might find that you lose your voice over a specific matter or that you lose an advantage. Don’t worry: look to tomorrow for a reversal of today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 24, 31, 37, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A prickly set of planetary aspects is likely to usher in a couple of challenging moments and possibly an irritable reaction or response. Watch out for being a little too hasty, especially when it comes to emotional matters. Don’t hesitate to apologize for any harsh or abrasive interactions! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 22, 29, 32, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to the mix of fairly stark influences, it’s a day where you’re likely to feel quite a yearning for a little personal freedom from certain obligations. Perhaps you’ll need to identify exactly what is making you feel a little constrained first. Drastic reactions may not be necessary! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 33, 43, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Intense planetary activity may be a little misguiding. Even if a risk strikes you as an attractive option, do take some time to reconsider. Be aware of what could go wrong, since today’s pressured vibe will be replaced with a much more down-to-earth one in a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 39, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Donald Sutherland, Molly Parker, Diahann Carroll, David Hasselhoff, Phyllis Diller, Jessica Amlee, Camilla Parker-Bowles

