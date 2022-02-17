These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Life is too short to be little. — Disraeli

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Who punishes one threatens a hundred. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Be not afraid of growing slowly, be only afraid of standing still.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead look set to bring some major changes especially in your emotional life. A certain relationship is likely to experience some significant tensions in the early months of the year. By the summer, though, you will either have found a new relationship or reached a helpful compromise on the issues that were causing conflict. The autumn months will see you making contact with family members that have been absent from your life for some time. This will open up a whole new social circle for you and bring much happiness. Financially, things look quite stable, but you will need to budget very carefully around the summer months to help fund a long awaited purchase

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Intensity is a state of mind that is all too familiar to you. The influence of Pluto indicates that today your passionate approach to life is likely to reach even greater heights. Whatever it is you are seeking to achieve, only a fool would try and stand in your way right now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 16, 23, 36, 35

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If there is a DIY project that needs completing, or if there is some work required on your car or bicycle this is the right day to make a start. Planetary influences are giving a significant boost to your sense of practical understanding. Your problem solving skills are also heightened today Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 29, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 In spite of the positive influence of Mercury you will find that there are certain emotional issues that you will find it difficult to discuss today. Take heart in the fact that those around will be very understanding right now. Take your time to find the right words and you will feel much better Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 16, 26, 32, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A tension between the Sun and the more somber planet, Saturn may lead to a feeling that life is slipping out of control today. This is particularly true of your sense of your social identity. It is important that you are assertive at this time and refuse to follow the crowd Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 13, 22, 36, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Your ruling element is Fire and it is in great abundance today in the arrangement of planets throughout the zodiac. You will be full of optimism right now. This is an ideal time for starting a new hobby or new project that you have been thinking about but lacked the motivation to put into practice. Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 16, 29, 37

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Usually you are very happy to be on the edges of any social situation and will tend to spend time only with those people you know well. However, the influence of the Moon means that today you are quite happy to be the center of attention. In fact you find yourself seeking out opportunities to shine Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 15, 21, 33, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Fun and socializing should be very high on your agenda today. You have had a very hard week and now it’s time for you to let your hair down and enjoy yourself. An evening out with some new friends is likely to lead some interesting new contacts being made. Today’s Numbers: 6, 10, 17, 27, 32, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An aspect between your ruling planet Mars and the Moon is warning you that you need to switch off. There is a danger right now that you will allow yourself to be taken over by the demands of your work. You need to remember that today is the beginning of the weekend and have some fun! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 18, 26, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to a conjunction of your ruling planet Venus and Mercury you have a real eye for all things beautiful today. In addition your usual talent for bringing harmony to any social group will be very strong right now. This is a great day for some serious clothes shopping with a select group of friends. Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 22, 34, 41, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You will continue to feel very reflective today as the influence of Mercury continues to have an impact in your life. Work or school related matters are likely to be at the forefront of your thinking right now as you find yourself considering your long term goals and ambitions Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 25, 36, 39, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 This could be your lucky day in a number of ways. There is a good chance of some unexpected news arriving in the mail this morning. In addition, the influence of Jupiter is smiling on you right now and this means that any calculated risk has a high chance of paying off! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 33, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Family issues will be important to you today and although you are likely to receive some interesting invitations your natural inclination will be to stay home with your family. It’s a great day for sharing reminiscences with those who are closest to you and enjoying some nostalgic relaxation. Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 22, 26, 34, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Michael Jordan, Jerry O’Connell, Billie Joe Armstrong, Denise Richards, Rene Russo, Paris Hilton, Bryan White, Lou Diamond Phillips, Margaret Truman

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Kanye West has been looking even more glum than usual lately and this may have a lot to do with the influence of Saturn in his life right now. However, the planets do tell us that there is some excellent financial news coming his way!

