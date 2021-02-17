These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Life is too short to be little. — Disraeli

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If a person shaves you with a razor, do not shave him with broken glass. — Surinam Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Be not afraid of growing slowly, be only afraid of standing still.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin with a fairly frantic few months where at times it may seem that you have absolutely no free time at all. However, this intensive work will yield some very significant rewards towards October this year. The summer will be difficult financially at first, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to have fun and a new but significant friend will be made at this time. The winter months will bring a deepening of one particular relationship and the development of some very positive progression at work or school. This will be quite a challenging year, but also a year which will greatly reward commitment.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a distinctly push-pull dynamic to deal with today. You may not be able to work within the suddenly static vibe, although there may be a distinct advantage to reconsidering a recent and less realistic expectation. With regard to one specific work-based situation you may need to be more flexible! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 28, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You could feel as though you’ve just slipped into a rut, thanks to a shifting vibe, but it may be helpful to regard this as a useful cosmic pause. Something from the very recent past could rematerialize, but in a way that takes you completely by surprise. It may be far easier to correct a previous error too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 19, 26, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While it may feel like a day of reversals, U-turns and minor disappointments, don’t disregard the corrective forces at work. There’s a chance that a message or contact later in the day could put you back on the right track, if viewed in the right way. This could be connected to a misstep earlier in the week! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 22, 27, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A rather noticeable cosmic pause may seem obstructive, but it may bring a subtle advantage, particularly when it comes to second-thoughts or inner doubts. Today’s planetary mix is likely to offer a discreet ‘get-out clause.’ If you do need to use it, use it wisely! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 17, 26, 34, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s an odd day, thanks to noticeable planetary accents. The focus is likely to shift more than once, particularly when it comes to recent news. However; all that said, reliable and additional information has the capacity to revive something that may have been forgotten! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 25, 32, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Although it may feel like a fraught day, fresh planetary accents are likely to shed new light on ongoing developments, particularly when it comes to practical and material matters. A specific exchange, possibly a more formal one, could act as a useful catalyst for you to reassess a less-than-ideal situation! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 23, 26, 35, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A subtly diagnostic planetary accent may offer a way forward when it comes to a personal or emotional development. However, you may not act on this to begin with, since a desire to keep all options open could see you oscillating to the extent where nothing is really achieved! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 20, 35, 42, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Thanks to fresh planetary accents, it’s likely to be a day where a recent matter may be due for a fresh airing. There may be a hint of a second chance. By the same token; opening up the communication lines may well have a surprising benefit: someone may react in an unexpected way! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 32, 36, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today’s shifting vibe is likely to bring about a change of mind or a change of heart, particularly when it comes to undertaking minor ‘repairs’ and ‘fixes’ on a personal level. It’s certainly a day where a stubborn impasse or stalemate can be gently reversed, with the right approach! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 26, 33, 37, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While fresh planetary accents are likely to increase the pressure, particularly when it comes to your professional relationships, there’s still much to be gained. There may well be a minor but positive surprise to factor in: it’s possible that a recent and possibly difficult decision will be recognized! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 24, 29, 33, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s certainly a day to broach lingering problems, but do it gently, and bear in mind the rather fraught undercurrent. Nothing may be as it first appears. If you find that you’re getting into a minor power struggle with regard to a platonic relationship, disengage as soon as you can! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 20, 39, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It may not be the easiest day, but it’s likely to be a constructive one. Having to defer or delay something may test your patience. Alternatively; incoming news may be not what you really want to hear. However; given the corrective forces at work, this may be good news in disguise! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 21, 34, 41

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Michael Jordan, Jerry O’Connell, Billie Joe Armstrong, Denise Richards, Rene Russo, Paris Hilton, Bryan White, Lou Diamond Phillips, Margaret Truman

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Alessandra Ambrosio is about to embark on a new project, hoping to use her modelling background as a boost. According to the planets, it is likely that Alessandra will try her hand at writing!