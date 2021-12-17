These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You could be in line for a lucky day today: a small cash win or an act of someone’s generosity could mean that you’ll feel a little richer today! Why not use your newfound wealth and look for a glamorous outfit to spice up your wardrobe that you can wear this weekend! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 27, 32, 36, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s more than possible that as the influence of Venus fades today you’ll feel less inclined to do anything that requires too much effort. You’re not usually one to let opportunities slip by, but kicking back for a day wouldn’t be a bad thing. Recharge your batteries with lunching, shopping and having fun with like minded friends. Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 12, 24, 36, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A challenging aspect from Mercury is likely to pose some problems for you in matters of the heart and is likely to affect you for a few days. It is your natural detachment that is stopping things from moving forward, but lunar influences will help you to open up that little more. Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 24, 27, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The inflexibility that you felt yesterday should ease considerably today. Take the opportunity of the current planets in your sign to do something adventurous that will appeal to your whacky nature. Your imagination is really working overtime right now, so use it to good effect! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 28, 32, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A couple of negative aspects influencing your ruling planet are likely to be the cause of a few minor tensions today, especially at home. It’s possible that you might question whether you can trust someone, but thanks to the trio of positive aspects in the water signs you’ll be able to clear the air on your terms. Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 30, 37, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 With a trio of aspects in the water signs appearing today you can expect to enjoy a day of activity and achievement, particularly since those aspects influencing your ruling planet are so positive. Doing something creative and out of the ordinary will appeal right now! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 27, 32, 35, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If you wake to find that you’re feeling depressed and fed up then blame the moon! Investing your energies might help alleviate your mood; socializing with some earthy and grounded friends who won’t indulge your moodiness will make you feel even better. Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 30, 38, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It is possible that today you’ll decide to take on some ambitious venture or task but by the end of the day you’ll realize that you’ve bitten off more than you can chew! Don’t try to blame others for not helping; instead just plan out your day and include some realistic goals, rather than impossible ones. Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 28, 32, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A challenging and negative influence from Jupiter is likely to have you rethinking things, especially in the evening. It is possible that your expectations of someone will be unrealistic and because you’ll find it difficult to be objective it will be difficult to reach common ground today. Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 21, 30, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to both Uranus and Saturn you might find that you’ll be torn between doing what you want and what needs doing. So get those outstanding chores out of the way in the morning, which will clear your mind enough, which will enable you to enjoy the rest of the day your way! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 17, 26, 32, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today will be a good day for browsing at the mall, lunching and gossiping with friends. You probably will not feel like doing anything that involves work, although there will be a need to give in and finish something that is long overdue! Tackling it sooner will mean you can enjoy the rest of the day with a clear conscience. Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 30, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You might find that you are particularly charming today in terms of romance, but you’ll still be inclined to let things pass you by! Things look more promising for the evening, as long as you’re prepared to do a little groundwork. Remember that saying: no pain, no gain! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 24, 36, 42, 47

