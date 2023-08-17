Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 17 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Our life is an apprenticeship to the truth that around every circle another can be drawn; that there is no end in nature, but every end is a beginning, and under every deep a lower deep opens. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who has not yet reached the opposite shore should not make fun of him who is drowning. — Guinean Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A fool’s heart is found in his mouth.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There may well be a fresher, lighter feel about emotional and romantic matters than yesterday. However, you still might need to watch out for being a little too unreliable. It’s possible that you’ll miscalculate a temporary or minor problem. It’s not a day to leave things to stew! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 18, 21, 32, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The day is likely to start with a couple of very minor mishaps and irritations. There may even be a miscommunication in romance. You should see a gradual change in the vibe around the late afternoon. All that said; you may need to watch out for a well-meaning but unreliable figure! Today’s Numbers: 7, 9, 14, 26, 38, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A calmer vibe will enable a calmer and more objective approach. Today’s main issue could revolve around your expectations with regard to a very specific emotional/romantic matter. This could be connected to something said or done yesterday. It may be best to wait until later in the day to address this though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 26, 29, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re likely to be feeling sociable and in the mood for some fun. Make the most of the weekend by brushing work-related thoughts aside. On top of that, a bit of good news on the romance front should be on the way. A potentially strained situation can be easily smoothed over too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 17, 25, 33, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Most Lions should be able to make the most of a relaxed and genial vibe, whether you’re working or not. However, whatever your plans and aims you may need to take extra care in romance, since a minor Mercury/Venus mix could encourage a marginally selfish approach! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 22, 26, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If yesterday was all about confusion with a smattering of uncertainty, today will be a much clearer day. It’ll be easy to settle any lingering doubts with regard to a very recent development in romance. In addition; an unexpected invitation will help you to make the most of the warmer vibes! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 25, 31, 42, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Calmer lunar aspects swing the focus to new romances. For singles especially the planets will generate quite a warm and approachable vibe. You could find that you’re on the receiving end of some extra attention. All that said, though; don’t read too much into too little! Today’s Numbers: 3, 10, 12, 25, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Romance could be the high point of the day, but a flirty comment drifting your way might just have more substance to it than you realize. With that in mind, do make sure that you’re clear about your intentions too. That way there can be no misunderstandings and no crossed wires! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 33, 46, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You’re more than likely to be preoccupied with romance, thanks to thought-provoking influences, which suggests that you’ll need to either take a new approach in your love life or that you’ll need to reconsider something. A very marginally materialistic attitude may need to be toned down though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 13, 25, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The moon in your sign may well stir up romantic feelings all over again. Singles could experience a little confusion over an individual, while attached Goats may need to be a little more attentive. Certain development may appear to be unexpected to you, but others may not be all that surprised! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 16, 21, 30, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It may not be the bubbliest day, but it will be useful. Planetary shifts may pave the way for what could ultimately be a change of heart. An old matter could be given a fresh airing, or a negative development could contain a useful advantage. This could all revolve around an emotional/romantic matter! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 27, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Calmer lunar influences will provide plenty of energy, but not so much warmth. You’ll certainly make a better impression by being just a little bit more attentive and affectionate. Minor glitches on the romantic front can be easily corrected with a little tact and a visible demonstration of thought! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 21, 32, 39, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Donnie Wahlberg, Don McKellar, Sean Penn, Robert De Niro, Mae West, Jim Courier

