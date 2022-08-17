These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 17 August 2022.

Our life is an apprenticeship to the truth that around every circle another can be drawn; that there is no end in nature, but every end is a beginning, and under every deep a lower deep opens. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Vulnerant omnia, ultima necat. (All the [hours] wound you, the last one kills) — Latin Proverb

A fool’s heart is found in his mouth.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to new moon, your fiery impulsiveness is likely to be a lot more pronounced. This will be reasonably good for romance and the pursuit of fun, but not so great for the things that require a little seriousness. A flippant comment could put you in a less than glowing light! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you may be left with a little egg on your face. If you have acted a little selfishly recently, then it’s possible that your responses will be judged, even if you’ve corrected the trend. In a similar vein, do avoid criticizing someone for what you regard as their inefficiency! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 25, 32, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Yesterday’s ambivalence with regard to a romantic development may well continue today, but don’t let it spill over onto the work front. It will help to draw a definite line between work and leisure. The one factor that could blur this line is indirect pressure from a third party! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 27, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications could be subject to misunderstandings, thanks to a desire to find out more. Avoid gossip and don’t indulge any rumors. A work colleague or friend might not want to take this sensible line, but don’t let yourself be drawn in – that said; you may have to form an opinion, if so, be tactful! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 34, 39, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You’re likely to regard today as the official start of the weekend, thanks to much lighter-hearted aspects, which may ignore the specter of work duties. You can have your cake and eat it too, but do convert the morning vibe to clearing your workload for a fun-filled, stress-free evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 25, 31, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s yet another slightly time pressured day. Given the slightly distracting vibe you could find that other people may be a little draining. Don’t agree to help others unless your workload is light. Certainly don’t pick up the slack for someone else, especially if it is going to eat into your time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 26, 35, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You should feel a little lighter-hearted from the start and certainly more well-disposed towards tackling one lingering problem. You may find that offers of a helping hand are sporadic, but useful. That said; small steps and planning in stages will be a preferable strategy! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 35, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The fiery sun/moon aspect is likely to perhaps cloud your vision a little. Tomorrow’s influences will almost certainly re- introduce a little caution in the way that you approach things. However, it’s more a day to quietly note small developments and reserve taking any action for the time being! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 32, 46, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications may get a little prickly, especially during the day. If you’re looking for results you may be waiting until the evening. Try to resist applying any pressure: the new moon in over-the-top Leo could have you feeling very impatient and you could end up putting your foot in it! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 24, 36, 39, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Although it’s a day that has the potential to bring a little light relief, fun, and a little bit of romance too, you may need to moderate yourself for over-the-top responses. There is a slight tendency to discount the cost – whether that is literal or metaphorical. Be careful with what you say too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 12, 20, 37, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The new moon influence may create a rather mellow mood when, in fact, you need to be quite proactive. This is good news for any emotional hiccups, but less good for current schedules and deadlines. It may be a good idea to put your social plans on hold until you’ve dealt with more pressing matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 19, 24, 36, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Be careful that you don’t bite off more than you can chew, since it’s a day where your energies are likely to be somewhat scattered. Flitting from one thing to the next could create a frustrating, non-productive vibe. Don’t let someone sweet-talk you out of a sensible course of action, either! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 27, 32, 41, 45

