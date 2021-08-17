These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a slight need to assert yourself, as the accumulation of influences make you too amenable and too accommodating. If December starts with someone making you feel a little insecure then speak your mind! By the New Year you may find that your energies feel as though they are waning. This suggests you’ll get stuck in a bit of a rut, but by the run up to May you’ll be firing on all cylinders again. Career or school based opportunities will be readily available throughout the month of June, and by August a chance meeting could lead to some sizzling moments. Don’t expect this romance to last; the planets will be making way for some fantastic developments in your love life by the end of the year!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Cash matters look solid enough to cope with some minor indulgences, but they will have to be minor; otherwise, an overspend today may well come back to haunt you sometime next week. If you’re normally quite frugal or prudent, then you may want to stick to bargain hunting! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 27, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Energy and innovation are your key words for today. You’ll be exuding confidence and it’s more than likely that most will heartily agree with untested approaches. That said; if you do encounter a little resistance to a new idea, then don’t waste time trying to present your case: go with the majority opinion! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The Pluto/sun aspect indicates a need for some time alone where you can indulge yourself. What you don’t need is others making any demands on you. It’s a good day for browsing the mall or taking in a movie; it’s not a good day for involved discussions around commitment issues! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 26, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The moon’s slightly chilly influence is likely to suggest that you may benefit from some uninterrupted space. Your sense of freedom will be important to you, but you’ll benefit more from having dynamic company, rather than retreating from the social scene altogether! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 27, 32, 38, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 What a good job it’s Sunday, because you will not feel like exerting yourself; instead you’ll be in an ultra sociable mood, thanks to a couple of strong aspects, including one from Venus. It’s also more than possible that you’ll meet someone who will turn out to intrigue you more than a little! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 19, 26, 30, 34

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Opportunities for some romantic developments are more than possible, as the planetary line up will provide an easy going and harmonious day for you. Just make sure that you’re looking and feeling great, especially this evening, which is the time when things are likely to get very interesting! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 15, 21, 38, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s possible that you may feel the zany influence of the moon. It may be that you’ll feel a need to either brighten up your image or at least be a little more daring. There will be a couple of cautionary notes: Firstly, watch the budget and secondly, don’t opt for any radical changes! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 32, 40, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If there are any practical jobs that need to be done in the house, especially repairs that relate to the outside of your home, then today is an ideal day for you to set to work. You’ll be in an extremely practical mood and you should make the most of this burst of focused energy! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 31, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today is likely to be very relaxing, very friendly, and very sociable, but only if your time is yours, or you are your own boss. If, however you have chores on the domestic front, or there any outstanding matters that require concentration, then you may find it difficult to keep the distractions at bay! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 29, 34, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Some minor tensions developing early on could make the entire day seem draining. Don’t let one misunderstanding blot out all the positives yet to occur. Romance is the most likely culprit. Perhaps your best strategy is to avoid a specific matter that would be best left alone for now! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 35, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A very positive lunar aspect is likely to have you feeling great. Be prepared to feel more dynamic and more in control, especially in terms of your love life. Just try to make sure that you don’t take on too much, and be careful that you don’t end up saying something that is difficult to retract! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 29, 33, 37, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Airy influences will make this a very stimulating day. The planets should offer all the right guidance at the right time and you’ll have an almost instinctive sense of excellent timing. That said; you may need to be a little more attentive to the usefulness of incoming information! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 24, 39, 41, 48

