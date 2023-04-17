Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 17 April 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If you treat an individual as if he were what he ought to be and could be, he will become what he ought to be and could be. — Goethe

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Even a fool is thought wise if he keeps silent, and discerning if he holds his tongue. — Miscellaneous Prover

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Cowards have dreams, brave men have visions.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s possible that you’ll be primed to dispense advice even before it’s asked for. That said; it’s a day where you’ll be better off taking a back seat. You might be absolutely convinced that you have the right answer or method, but sometimes it’s best to wait to be asked for guidance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A lingering emotional issue could use up most of the morning, while some Taureans could experience some quite subtle feelings of uncertainty over a particular individual. It’s certainly not a day to make firm decisions or to speak your mind, since the general mood will be on the cusp of a gentle change! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 29, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An issue on the work/career front may develop early on. It’s likely that your desire for wanting to get things done will clash with someone’s need for a less organized route. This could result in a sudden surge in the workload. Your best strategy will be to react as gracefully as you can, for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 30, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It could be one of those days where emotional exchanges may appear to become a little involved. A misunderstanding could have you scratching your head. This could be related to a casual promise or commitment made very recently. You may well need to compromise on this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 25, 31, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 An obstructive air may descend around the middle part of the day, and it’s possible that a critical individual may well be very hard to please. Your best strategy will be to get through it with minimum fuss. Today’s slightly disagreeable vibe isn’t very likely to last very long! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 26, 32, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Given a subtle planetary emphasis on personal achievement and notions of success, it’s a day where a subtle divide in your life will become more apparent. You may feel ready to perhaps take the next step, but you could feel dissatisfied with the lack of inspiration around you. Change is on the way Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 30, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Material matters are favorably aspected. That said; where the rather driven influences bode well for a minor cash boost earlier in the day, that same drive may well create a few ripples when it comes to your relationships. What you regard as flexible, others may regard as a little too vague! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 20, 29, 32, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A Pluto/Mercury mix could undo a little of your good work and/or undermine progress slightly, particularly on the work front. You may well be one hundred percent correct over a specific issue. However; whether you communicate this gently or harshly will make quite a difference! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 30, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While you will be happy to accommodate your friends, it’s a day where you are likely to be a lot less giving in romance. This is likely to be the result of a prickly vibe. You could even feel that you really need some breathing space, but do take care in how you communicate this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 35, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day that is likely to start on quite a strong note, but around lunchtime you could start to see a switch or shift in the general mood. Someone who is usually reliable may behave out of character. Wait before you react; it’s possible that there’s a deeper root-cause for this! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 29, 32, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Money and work/career matters are likely to dominate your thoughts. While money might not be as great as it could be, you’ll find that a certain amount of success or progress on the work front will be enough to bring that much needed shine to your day. You may need to be a little selective in one key area, though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Your general amenability may put you at a slight disadvantage, in that you could be asked to work overtime or asked to do more while others around you are doing less. If you want to make some headway in career terms, then this could be an opportunity, but there are no guarantees! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 28, 33, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Garner, Nikita Khruschev, William Holden, Sugar Ray Leonard, John Oates, Harry Reasoner, Liz Phair, Olivia Hussey

