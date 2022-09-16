These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 16 September 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Dum spiro spero (While I breathe, I hope) — South Carolina state motto

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Who depends on another man’s table often dines late. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

By nature all men are alike, but by education widely different.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The planets will be very kind to you today: there’ll be a surge of confidence and a surge of staying-power as well as plenty of will-power. It’s important that you use this combination well. Re-introduce some balance and restore what may be missing. Focus on emotional connections! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 25, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The positive planetary influences are great for friendships, but not so great for work-matters. However, the overall result for you could be a rather effective balance. You will need to avoid switching from one priority to the other as this will only cause exasperation! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Romance is likely to be sweet and endearing, rather than sizzling. That said; something from the day may interrupt a tender evening, so if you’re at work or doing something that requires concentration, then you may need to clear your mind and focus, which will be easier said than done! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 34, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You could find that you’re being overly critical of others when what is really required is a more objective view. It could be that you mistake someone’s attitude. Don’t keep your feelings to yourself, but in you are not sure of how to judge them, then wait a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 32, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Money matters will be on your mind: you may have some exciting new business ideas. Your natural prudence will be offset to a large degree by a desire to spend. A cash boost looks almost certain, but there may some emotional issues that need to take some of your time! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 29, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You will definitely be in the mood for a break in the routine. Taking up a new interest or hobby will certainly appeal, given the amount of positive energy from the planets. However, by tomorrow your focus will have shifted and so you might want to do something that can be completed within a day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 28, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Although you start the day with good intentions there could be a clash of interests between your friends and your work life. Both these areas will be under strong planetary influences, and it could be that some quick, creative thinking on your part will solve the dilemma, as long as you stay focused! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 34, 36, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The planets are giving you a real sense of drive and so you’re likely to set your sights on something, either in terms of your career or on the domestic front. Do be careful, though; this streak of resilience could make you thoughtless with others. It’s a day to pay attention to the little signals! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 39, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It will be important that you handle matters of the heart with care, and don’t allow your expectations to dictate too much. The planets indicate that you may want to postpone any romantic interludes until you have had time to reflect carefully on the situation, which may bring in a realization or two! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 35, 43, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Make sure that you aren’t pushing your opinions onto other people, when you think that you’re just helping. The positive influence of the planetary combinations could create a slight communication problem for you, which you can avoid by paying attention to what people say. Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 32, 46, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There are a couple of negative influences about, but there’s still enough of a positive vibe to enjoy a pleasant and fulfilling day. Communications look set to improve. Family and friends will give you the boost you need, while a lucky letter or email could make your day! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 15, 27, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Platonic relationships will be reliable, but romantic ones less so, thanks to the sun/moon aspect. However, you’ll be able to rely on a couple of lively friends to provide the fun element. There is likely to be a smattering of wise advice too. As with other signs, look before you leap! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 23, 36, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

B.B. King, Lauren Bacall, Marc Anthony, David Copperfield, Susan Ruttan, Peter Falk, Madeline Zima, Alexis Bledel, Jennifer Tilly

