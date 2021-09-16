These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Dum spiro spero (While I breathe, I hope) — South Carolina state motto

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Adversity makes a man wise, not rich. — Romanian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

By nature all men are alike, but by education widely different.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a fraught note, as romance comes under the spotlight: past issues and matters may resurface. Contacts from abroad are well aspected throughout October, while November’s planets make romance right again. Communications in December will be subject to minor mishaps, while January is perhaps quite time-pressured! A new friendship in February will bring a new way of thinking. Start or open a savings account in March. April’s emphasis in is on relationships; May involves travel. August sees a few positive overhauls in your daily lifestyle while September enables you to make good use of your talents and abilities to forge ahead at work or school.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While the initial vibe may appear to open up your options, it’s a day to avoid risky approaches. By the same token; it’s perhaps a day to resolve or correct a practical issue. That said; it’s possible that unintentionally poor advice will make one possible venture hard to resist! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 27, 39, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 This is a day where minor delays and irritating interruptions could slow the pace down on a couple of fronts. All that said; while one specific development could undergo a minor setback, most likely on the personal front, this may well have a very definite hidden advantage! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 25, 36, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It might be a case of having to start all over again with one specific matter, thanks to fresh planetary accents. However, this has the capacity to turn from a negative development into a positive one. As an aside, fresh information could contain something of a minor gem to store away for another day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 29, 33, 41, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s really not a bad day, even if the overriding vibe feels a little inflexible and stern, corrective forces will be at work. There’s a faint hint of a welcome recovery on the material front. In addition; something revisited could develop in a way that is now feasible! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 27, 36, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may be wise to pay attention to the corrective forces, which could impact on matters that haven’t risen to the surface yet. Financially you’ll be better off being sensible. Stick with what you know. As an aside; the corrective vibe could emit a gentle warning to resist a forthcoming moment of temptation! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 24, 34, 43, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Fresh planetary accents should bring a much needed breath of fresh air. A perfectionist streak has the capacity to turn previous stumbling blocks into something you can use. All that said; do be aware that your expectations will be overly high, and that not everyone will be able to match your standards! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 38, 40, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A Mercury/Mars mix could zoom in on recent matters, but with a more corrective angle. Having another go when it comes to a personal matter will be possible. This could be connected to a non-romantic relationship. It may be worth considering, if the end result gets you closer to where you’d like to be! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 11, 28, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Fresh planetary accents could impact on non-romantic relationships, with a specific accent on new and possibly quite surprising friendships. Whether it’s connected or not, something that seemed impossible may become very probable. There could even be a possible contact from someone farther away! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 23, 31, 39, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Day-to-day developments will actually be fairly well-aspected, but in a marginally rigid, inflexible way. If there is a weak- spot at all, it’s a tendency to speak before you think. You may make an offer of support with the best of intentions, but it is a day where others may expect more than you can deliver! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 33, 42, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The mood that will descend on you today is likely to be a self critical one: you will feel like you’re not doing as well as you’d like to do. The problem is a troublesome, but temporary influence on your planet that affects the way you feel about yourself, so treat yourself to a luxurious pampering session to push away all that self doubt Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 22, 26, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 For you the day is likely to come with some minor problems caused by your expectations of everyone else. But your need for perfectionism today will actually come from a lack of confidence! Don’t listen to that nagging inner voice; take comfort in the positive comments from the people around you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 25, 35, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Yesterday’s confused vibe is likely to settle into a more informative one, but there is still a chance of sending mixed messages. Be absolutely clear in order to minimize a classic misunderstanding when it comes to new encounters. Romance may not be on the cards yet, but it may be just a matter of time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 26, 32, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: B.B. King, Lauren Bacall, Marc Anthony, David Copperfield, Susan Ruttan, Peter Falk, Madeline Zima, Alexis Bledel, Jennifer Tilly

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Demi Lovato received a huge boost recently by singing the American anthem at one of the biggest boxing matches in years. However, the planets suggest that a major problem is on the way that nobody would predict!

DEAR HOROSCOPE:

