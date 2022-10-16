These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 16 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive–to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love. — Marcus Aurelius

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Lomhlaba Unzima, Lohmhlaba. [This world is a harsh place, this world.] — Zulu Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To chop a tree quickly, spend twice the time sharpening your ax.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moody vibe may dampen the general spirits a little. There won’t be a wealth amount of lighter moments, but there may be some incoming information to ease the load or provide a slight lift. A work-related opportunity may be flagged up subtly: keep your eyes open! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 37, 42, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You might find that you are a little susceptible to the day’s underlying vibe, especially in emotional matters. Don’t assume that everything is fine if there are clear signals of slight discord. It’s certainly not a day to bury your head in the sand. Be available for others and listen! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 25, 38, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An intense vibe may well revive a past matter briefly. Regard it as a second chance to clear the air once and for all, rather than as a time-consuming interruption. The particular development may be a forgotten link between a platonic relationship and an old promise! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 28, 33, 37, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may well experience a kind of gray day, thanks to a slightly restrictive vibe. It’s the kind of day where nothing will go terribly off-beam, but it may be hard to keep everything on track. On the up-side though there’ll be enough of yesterday’s drive left over to deal with this! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 39, 42, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A slightly chilly undercurrent indicates a need to alter your approach when it comes to relationships in general. While you should perhaps avoid getting entangled in intense emotional dialogue, it’s not a bad day for clearing the air, but only if you can remain objective and fair! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 34, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A boost of confidence is likely to develop into a strong sense of resolve. It’s a day where you may well tackle issues and areas that you might normally avoid. However, make sure that you don’t allow your efforts to become too focused on one particular area at the expense of others! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 37, 40, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Yesterday’s perfectionist streak is likely to linger. Expect the best and the worst of your particular traits to emerge. Being focused, energetic and persuasive will secure results to an extent. However, there’s a slight tendency to sidestep the harder decisions, which could backfire on you! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 16, 20, 34, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s an element of marginally poor luck underpinning the day. A brief burst of energy may run out at the wrong time and someone’s good intentions may well dip around the evening. It may be best not to start something, unless you know you can remain in control to the finish! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 33, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s certainly not a day to test your luck. The seemingly smooth morning may disguise a couple of minor errors and mistakes, which are likely to be detected by the wrong person later on. In addition, there may be no straightforward solution with regard to one specific issue! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 15, 20, 32, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It will be an excellent day for tying up any loose ends or clearing up any outstanding chores or duties. A surge of energy will get you motivated right from the start and will keep you going, but do set a time limit; otherwise you could find that one thing segues to another! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 24, 34, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’re likely to experience either a surge of confidence or a moment of uncertainty over a specific matter. This could be connected to your career progression. It’s possible that you don’t feel entirely in control of your own short-term future. This may well need addressing! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 23, 37, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Lunar aspects may well encourage a slower pace on a day that requires a little more vigor. Being too thoughtful could lead to indecision and inactivity. Rather than analyzing every little development, you might need to just accept that practical problems require practical solutions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 33, 38, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Angela Lansbury, Tim Robbins, Suzanne Somers, Kellie Martin, Tim McCarver, Flea, Bob Weir, Linda Darnell

