When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive–to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love. — Marcus Aurelius

The more laws the less justice. — German Proverb

To chop a tree quickly, spend twice the time sharpening your ax.

Happy Birthday! This could be a very important year for you and decisions that you make in the twelve months ahead could have far reaching consequences. This should not be a worrying prospect though as the planets indicate that you will be more confident in relying on your intuition to help you make the right decisions as the year progresses. It will be very important to keep an open mind on all sorts of issues that you may be facing over the course of the year ahead. If you can do this there will much to learn and much to enjoy!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A subtly pushy vibe may come into play with regard to potential opportunities. You could find that you’re being a little more judicious than usual. You could actively look for the smallest pitfalls. All that said; this caution could spill over into a tendency to micro-manage everything! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 28, 33, 42, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 While the day may seem primed for understated progress, there’s an underlying reluctance to fully commit to a specific decision or course of action. There is also a tendency to take on too much and delegate far too little. The concern of losing out on something else could be the root cause of all this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 14, 21, 30, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s definitely a mixed day: while emotional matters may require you to be a little more considerate and patient, formal matters are more likely to demand a more vigorous approach. Additionally; don’t be put off by non-committal responses when it comes to a decision that you know is right! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 16, 25, 32, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where a meticulous vibe could open up the communication lines on the work front. That said; there is more of a propensity to dig your heels in. if you can concede a few points, then the long term effect of an exchange is more likely to be beneficial. However; it’ll be too easy to let a minor difference of opinion to escalate! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 37, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The overriding vibe isn’t likely to be very tolerant or flexible, but it should be fairly constructive if, (like other signs), you can avoid ‘scoring points.’ In particular, when it comes to settling or agreeing on a practical or material matter, there may not be much scope for negotiation! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 36, 40, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a great deal to extract from the methodical, painstaking vibe. An alternative perspective on one ongoing issue could assist progress with regard to a personal matter. The only block to making the most of this is an inclination to take the more difficult routes rather than the easier ones! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 28, 33, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A tense undercurrent may well impact on your day-to-day responses more than you realize. Unusually for a graceful air sign, you may need to be a little more diplomatic. Someone’s error shouldn’t be called out just for the sake of it. The root cause of these gaffes could be down to something still playing on your mind! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 21, 30, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The prickly undercurrent may not be as warm as it could be, but it does have the capacity to be more impartial and more in-depth. Since you’ll be more approachable and able to tackle a current matter with a good degree of fairness, don’t be surprised if someone unexpectedly turns to you for support and/or advice! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 22, 36, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It may be quite difficult to resist the rather pushy vibe. However; being proactive isn’t necessarily the same as being effective. You may be very tempted to employ a tactic that worked before, such as taking a risk, or giving something more time and energy than is justified. Success may not be guaranteed! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 27, 32, 37, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A fretful undercurrent is likely to have you dwelling on something said or something done. As a result, you could find that you’re feeling more determined than usual to correct or circumvent an everyday hitch. Zoning in on old matters could achieve very little and waste a lot of time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 4, 15, 21, 38, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The overall atmosphere may feel stable but a little lacking in any flair. However; don’t write anything off, since a seemingly trivial development could be evolve into something more, particularly when it comes to a new, beneficial arrangement. Do watch out for an unexpected suggestion! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 37, 40, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The overall vibe won’t be a bad one, but you may end up trying to accommodate too many opinions and views, particularly when it comes to emotional and romantic matters. Take care to temper unrealistic hopes. Avoid grand statements too. It’s certainly a day to think before speaking! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 19, 26, 39, 44

Famous people born on your birthday include: Angela Lansbury, Tim Robbins, Suzanne Somers, Kellie Martin, Tim McCarver, Flea, Bob Weir, Linda Darnell

Alessandra Ambrosio is looking at options beyond being a supermodel and the planets suggest that she will be drawn to the possibility of writing, but potentially without great success!

