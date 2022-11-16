Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 16 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Tranquil pleasures last the longest; we are not fitted to bear great joys. — Christian Bovee

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The reverse side also has a reverse side. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A smile will gain you ten more years of life.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 This is possibly a day where you can only work with what interests you. If something fails to inspire you, you may not be able to cast aside minor reservations. Bear in mind that there’s a slightly stodgy vibe holding a few signs back. It’s not the best time to make any important decisions! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 17, 21, 30, 49

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you have the capacity to be quite innovative, but in a reasonably measured way. Branch out, and to do something a little different. Be a little more proactive on the work/career front to make a positive impression. Attention to detail will be your main strength! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Stodgy and slightly inflexible aspects may muddle communications and perhaps downplay what is really quite a complicated matter. Be careful what you say or assert: you may get away with it in the short term; however a complacent or condescending approach will aggravate others! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 28, 31, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It may be wise to prepare for a couple of minor let-downs from the start of the day, since your ability to zone in on the source of any problem or dilemma could desert you temporarily. Two separate matters, romance and cash, could prove to be a little unpredictable! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 26, 35, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may not be a bubbly, lively day, but it has the capacity to be a very constructive one. There’s a strong sense of reorganization, but on a personal level. This could be as basic as clearing out unwanted clutter. In order to make the most of this, though, you may need to honestly assess what requires your attention! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 14, 22, 30, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary shifts zone in on incoming information and communication from an unexpected source. They may even be an unexpected twist to factor in. However, because of the slower vibe, it’s definitely a day to avoid putting any financially based plans or scheme into action! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 19, 25, 31, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 This is not likely to be the warmest day, especially if you feel that you should be getting assistance, since those around you might not agree. A matter of support, of lack of it could cause a little tension. It’s possible that there may be conditions attached to any offers of help. Proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 37, 45, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications are about to get a little intense. A revelation could give you something to think about, and while it may not be the best news, it will enable you to draft a plan of action. Perhaps an additional prod or a prompt from someone will get you on the right track! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 20, 33, 37, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a distinct clash between activity and inactivity in the planets. It is certainly possible that you get a chance to make a dazzling impression on the work-front, but you may need to take a slight risk, and the odds may not be in your favor. Quick-fix solutions are very likely to have a down-side! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 28, 32, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The fiery planet Mars is about to move into your sign, bringing a slightly fretful vibe to begin with. A slight mix of efficiency and doubt could develop into concerns about personal resources. If it’s peace of mind that you want, then it’s certainly a day to revise your budget/spending habits! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 12, 24, 30, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The shifting planetary mix could turn this into a day that has plenty of potential, although you may need to be quite stern with yourself. If you start to feel that you’ve slipped into a rut, then think again: it could be that you’re reacting to a subtly gloomy vibe. Don’t take action unless you know there’s an issue! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 18, 27, 33, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where the most obvious choices aren’t necessarily the best ones. Inconsistent information could confuse one particular matter. The planets suggest that it may be wise to put this on hold for a while, especially if it’s not possible to separate fact and fiction easily! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 23, 34, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Terry Labonte, Marg Helgenberger, Lisa Bonet, Martha Plimpton, Diana Krall, Trevor Penick, Oksana Baiul, Rita Salema, Tammy Lauren, Burgess Meredith

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.