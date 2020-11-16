These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Home is not given, but made. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A rich widow weeps with one eye and signals with the other. — Portuguese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A smile will gain you ten more years of life.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start with a rocky patch: a crisis of confidence and a need to distance yourself from your friends will soon fade when you are able to express your original ideas, although you will need to learn to put your foot down once in a while. Mid-year there could be a problem with communication, but if you’re willing to listen and receive this too can be overcome. Personal relationships will improve as you establish your independence. Towards the end of the year there will be a number of business opportunities that present themselves. While there will be a real chance to make some money you will need to be careful. Make sure you assess all the risks and not just the possible returns!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Today should be a noticeable improvement on yesterday; feelings of aimlessness should fade into the background. If you’ve been feeling a little drab recently then chances are that someone will reintroduce a little sunshine into your day. Romance is definitely back on track! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 24, 32, 36, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A rare opportunity to clear the air once and for all is likely to leave you feeling drained, but happier, especially when it comes to emotional matters that may not yet be fully resolved. Just bear in mind that if you’re going to be honest, be prepared to hear the truth. Under the right conditions it’s a day to move forward! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 24, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Romance is looking rather wonderful, and thanks to a string of very positive, mellow influences you’ll be more open-minded than usual, which is just as well, because singles may find that there’s an encounter just waiting to happen. It’s definitely a day to go with the flow! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 29, 34, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Yesterday’s slightly pressured vibe shouldn’t linger for too long, although you may start the day feeling a little strained. However, shifting influences suggest a noticeable lift. A short trip or unexpected change in your normal routine is looking very likely for the afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 19, 23, 31, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Perhaps a relationship has been showing signs of stress, or perhaps you feel your energy is almost depleted. Don’t worry too much, because improved influences will do much to lessen this glass-half- empty feeling. With the emphasis on moving forward, you should gain much from the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 15, 24, 33, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You are in a very generous mood and you will certainly be popular with your friends as you take the opportunity to treat them to a little gift. The downside of today is that you may also have a tendency to forget those small but important jobs that are waiting to be finished! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 25, 29, 31, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A plan, scheme or goal could take off, but some less than encouraging remarks from a colleague could end up holding you back. However, it’s a day to persevere, since material and practical matters are well aspected. There’s also a hint of a small reward winging its way to you too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 15, 28, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The emphasis will be firmly on your social zone and personal relationships, thanks to communicative influences. It’s a day to clear up little misunderstandings, since you’ll be able to tap into your sensitive side. On the romance front there may well be a discovery or disclosure! Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 13, 20, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Glorious influences create a rather nice balance between your work life and social life. It’ll be more than possible to impress others. However, on the romance front it may be best not to jump to any conclusions or make any assumptions – this is the one area that is likely to remain muddled for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 21, 30, 37, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Cash matters may well benefit from rather fabulous influences. Perhaps a financial error will be cleared up; perhaps you’ll receive a little cash boost, or you’ll be offered some overtime on the work front. Whichever it is, be sure to take swift advantage of the minor good luck! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 24, 33, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Take advantage in the lull in planetary activity to draw breath and catch up, because this is definitely a temporary break. If you’ve been focusing too much on your relationships in general recently, then switch your focus to the material, because you may find there is something you’ve overlooked! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 23, 31, 35, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It should be an easy-going kind of day. You have a lot of good things to look forward to, namely a new and beneficial development on the work front. On top of that, any recent blunders on the romance front can be recovered again, since you’ll have the ability to say the right thing! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 31, 49

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Terry Labonte, Marg Helgenberger, Lisa Bonet, Martha Plimpton, Diana Krall, Trevor Penick, Oksana Baiul, Rita Salema, Tammy Lauren, Burgess Meredith

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Ariel Winter is gradually losing fans as she seems to be heading down the path already trodden by the likes of Miley Cyrus and others. The planets suggest that if she listens to the advice of those around her, she can still pull things back in her favor!