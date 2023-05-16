Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 16 May 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The soul is healed by being with children. — Fyodor Dostoyevski

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If three people say you are an ass, put on a bridle. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

There is no greater calamity than being consumed by greed.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s possible that a competitive element to the day will establish itself quite quickly. You’re likely to take certain tasks a little too seriously and you might even feel as though you need to exert a little authority in the process. Perhaps you need to identify exactly what is driving you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 13, 27, 33, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Short term tactics that may have worked yesterday are not likely to work today. If you try to take any kind of risk or chance, you could end up clashing with competitive and/or pushy types. Others may well exasperate you, but it’s a day where you should step back! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 28, 32, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Fiery influences may create a slight issue with communication, but this could be used to identify any little weak spots in your relationships in general. Put pride to one side and pay close attention to incoming advice. There may be more than a grain of truth in something said! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 30, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s an upside to the day and a downside too. Emotional developments may be a little time-consuming but worth the effort. The same cannot be said when it comes to cash matters and the luck-factor; you might do well to exercise caution when it comes to a snap decision! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 28, 32, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A mixed vibe may well zone in on a specific matter. Your fiery nature will be softened by the moon enough to open up the communication lines over a possibly unresolved matter. Some gentle improvements in one key area are likely, if you’re prepared to invest the time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 11, 20, 39, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where doubts and second thoughts are likely, especially on the work/career front, where you could feel as though you’re not really doing anything important or worthwhile. The root-cause of this inner fatigue could be very minor resentment of someone else’s success! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 21, 30, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to the fiery influences, there’s a distinct tendency to be a little less strategic than usual, which could lead to some blunt or blurted home truths. It is not the best day to get everything off your chest, especially since any structured talks could go off-track quite easily! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 22, 34, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 One set of aspects will enable clearer vision, while another may well obscure certain remedies. It perhaps all hinges on whether you’re able to take a step back from a specific source of tension during the day time. If so, then it will be easier to navigate this slight cosmic contradiction! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 23, 27, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 This is a day where unwise decisions may spring from what appear to be quite solid sources and evidence. Be cautious if a romantic-based problem arises, since a highly prickly Pluto/moon aspect could encourage a rather one-sided remedy, which may not be well-received at all! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 33, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A marginally obstructive force will have its benefits, if you use it to overcome a lingering matter. You’re likely to respond quite positively to a sense of pressure, if there is an indication that the general odds are at least fair. If the odds are stacked against you, then do rethink your actions! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 22, 26, 34, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Don’t be too surprised if a determined mood descends, since the prevailing vibe is likely to be a little too subjective for any delicate/sensitive appraisals. It may be best not to use the day to settle or resolve sensitive issues, since there’s not much scope for flexibility either! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 21, 30, 38, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you can overcome the limiting vibes of the Pluto/moon mix, then you’ll find that you’re able to think that little bit more quickly than usual. You certainly have the capacity to be a problem-solver as well as a problem spotter. You just need to generate a little confidence on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 26, 32, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Tracey Gold, Debra Winger, Henry Fonda, Tori Spelling, Janet Jackson

