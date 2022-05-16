These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 16 May 2022.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moon in your sign will be spirit-lifting. However, while you’ll be able to deal with practical issues with ease, the same can’t be said when it comes to any emotional tension. It will be very important that you are clear when you are telling someone close exactly what it is that you need from them! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 31, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Yesterday’s fretful mood turns into a proactive one today, thanks to far more go-getting influences. It’s a better day to talk through any lingering doubts or concerns, but you shouldn’t accept the very first suggestion or proposal put forward. Consider other options too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 35, 40, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s possible that you’ll be feeling slightly restless as new ideas to improve one key area materialize. That said; it is important that you give yourself time to work through all the possible stumbling blocks. Given the impulsive vibe, there is a strong chance that you’ll be unable to refuse a poor deal! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 27, 33, 37, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you may feel unusually reserved or distanced, and it will be important to minimize this. You may have a tendency to keep your deepest thoughts to yourself to maintain a fairly strong image. However, this may not actually inspire other people’s confidence! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 28, 36, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A mix of lunar influences may not guide you in the right direction, since there could be a tendency towards exaggerating or over stating the case in order to get your own way. While you may feel okay about this now it’s possible that you’ll have a pang of guilt later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 21, 30, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There will be a couple of unreliable forces at work. These forces will be subtle; perhaps even undetectable. However, don’t go with your inner instinct just yet; wait until tomorrow, especially if incoming information is involved, since an objective response will serve you best! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 23, 39, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A clumsy sun/moon aspect could reverse the impact of incoming information, so avoid committing yourself to anything, especially where money is concerned. If the news is not so good, then don’t act too drastically just yet, since it’s possible that bad news will be exaggerated! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 26, 32, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You should experience a complete reversal of the recent heavy mood when it comes to the workplace. Feelings of general satisfaction will replace that nagging unease or sense of pressure. It’s also possible that you’ll get belated thanks for something which you thought was forgotten! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 23, 35, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is much to be gained from resisting the careless vibe and taking a focused, concentrated approach on the work/career front. It’s a simple equation: the more you do today; the more time you free up for tomorrow, which, given the improved influences, will be a day to recoup! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 35, 41, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is a subtle sense of obligation developing throughout the day. It’s possible that while others may seem happier and more flexible, somehow you’ll be the one picking up the slack. There is a fine but obvious line between offering assistance/support and doing everything! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 42, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today sees a reversal of yesterday, in that while the planetary emphasis switches to communications and work, you may set your sights on a daily matter that doesn’t require any input or tweaking. An error may need to be explained and a decision may be on the cards! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 26, 31, 41, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The keyword for you should be patient when it comes to one particular development. Perhaps progress is slower than you would like. However, an attempt to hurry things is likely to be counterproductive. The best approach is to allow things to resolve themselves in their own time! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 19, 21, 30, 48

