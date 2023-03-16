Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 16 March 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is not fair to ask of others what you are not willing to do yourself. — Eleanor Roosevelt

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Never trouble trouble till trouble troubles you. — American Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you bow at all, bow low.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A sun/moon mix may boost romance, but only to an extent, since you may have to internalize a slightly high-maintenance vibe. Certain things said may be taken out of context. Being subtly flirty may lead to some unnecessary misunderstandings. It’s certainly a day to be subtle! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 26, 34, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you can be fairly adaptable to the slower pace and to a fairly disciplined vibe, then you can extract much from the gentle influences. That said; it’s not a good idea to try and be too impulsive. It’s not a day to rigidly reject old ideas just because they’re not fancy enough! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 30, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The general vibe is likely to be perhaps too unpredictable for a flighty air-sign. That said; if it feels as though the fun- factor is missing, then it’s not necessarily up to someone else to make up that difference. It may help to put a semi-serious or time-consuming to one side for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 27, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A sun/moon combination is likely to positively emphasize the sensitive side of your nature. Incoming information, which could have a romantic slant, may well improve or enhance a particular situation, although there may be a little initial confusion or a few mixed signals to unravel first! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 26, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a clearer day in several respects. That said; the sun/moon aspect could redirect your attention to a practical matter that is possibly connected to your career. Do bear in mind that any chance to boost your income will require a certain level of steady commitment! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 38, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Adopting a single-minded approach just to prove a bygone point could spoil a day that offers a friendly vibe and some gentle fun. Don’t fall into the trap of feeling as though you must have the final say. Being insistent and refusing to let something go may not do you any favors! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 20, 36, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’re likely to be very torn between what you want, and what someone else wants, specifically on the romantic front. However, while one set of aspects should help set a warm scene and the right sort of atmosphere, there is a chance of being a little too confident and saying the wrong thing! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 24, 33, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The sun/moon mix will bring more than a little warmth. Contacts and communications are well aspected. Romance is one of the things that should start to go the way you want it to go. Knowing what to say and having a good sense of timing is another, but don’t rely on this temporary lift too much! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 18, 25, 37, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There may be a tendency to overlook one possibility and focus instead on more unrealistic aims or goals. Incoming information may be a little too positive or generous. By the same token, don’t focus solely on the results, because this may actually draw your attention from the most effective/efficient routes! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 26, 32, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where your general relationships come under the spotlight. However, an old matter relating to romance could resurface at some point and although you should get the chance to speak your mind, do pause and consider whether you really want to revisit that particular issue! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 29, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A boost in your confidence will be down to a fiery Mars combination. It might feel as though you manage to breeze through any minor obstacles. That said; do watch out for denting someone’s pride in the process. You can perhaps afford to be a little more sensitive! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 23, 27, 38, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today’s gentle lunar influences may well pave the way to correct a past error or moment of misdirection. A previously rejected opportunity or offer may well crop up again and this time you’re likely to be in a better frame of mind to accept it. The day is also primed for some warm moments too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 28, 31, 35, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jerry Lewis, Kate Nelligan, William Armstrong, Pat Nixon, Amy Dunne, Kevin Smith, Bernardo Bertolucci, Erik Estrada

