Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 16 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Imagination is the highest kite one can fly. — Lauren Bacall

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Never trust the man who tells you all his troubles but keeps from you all his joys. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He painted a tiger, but it turned out a dog.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It is likely to be a day where passions smolder without really developing into anything solid. That said; it is a day to concentrate on your relationships in general, not just romance, because something or someone could nudge a new friendship in the right direction! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 25, 28, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The moon may not usher in that much insight and sensitivity levels in general may be quite high. It is advisable that you steer away from those brief, romantic encounters that can be quite intense, because in your case you could end up feeling rather unsettled by someone! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A taxing vibe could bring you some very minor challenges, which can be easily averted with common sense. Your cash flow will certainly be something to watch. It’s also possible that incoming information will need to be either put on ice or dismissed altogether! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 27, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The sun/ moon mix is likely to pave the way for some time- consuming dialogue. It’s possible that your expectations with regard to incoming news may serve as a catalyst for a rather unexpected U-turn. However, a slight tendency to be a little domineering may need to be toned down! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Slow burning influences may well have more of an influence on a specific decision than you realize. It’s a day where chance comments from others may sink in slowly and have some kind of effect long after the aspects have gone. Something said today is likely to crop up again in the near future! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 34, 43, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to go into overdrive when it comes to support, assistance and advice. While there will be no doubt that you’ll have the best of intentions, do be warned that you could get a little carried away with what can be done and when. Try not to take over completely; give someone a little room! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 32, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The sun/moon mix is very likely to direct your attention to everyday matters. Whatever you do, you could end up reacting emotionally to even the most trivial tasks and activities. However, by allowing your emotions to influence non-emotional issues, you may actually be side-stepping a more important issue in romance! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 21, 30, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A minor problem on the emotional front is likely to come under the spotlight sooner rather than later, thanks to prickly lunar influences. It’s a day where the negatives may be overly emphasized, while the positives may be underplayed. Don’t take too much to heart, and avoid making snap judgments! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 19, 25, 32, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is a rather restless vibe hanging around and you may end up wasting a good part of the day. Plan something very specific and structured from start to finish; neutralize the lunar intensity by drafting up a fun itinerary that contains short, sharp targets. It may be best to avoid heavy dialogue, though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 24, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A slight sense of frustration or discontent is likely to descend, thanks to thorny influences. You might feel that someone could be exerting a little more effort, or that you’re not being appreciated enough. However, since perspective is lacking, you may find that you’re being slightly harsh! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 13, 29, 37, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Marginally fraught influences indicate that silly arguments and trivial disputes could spring up out of absolutely nowhere. Letting off steam will be essential. If a recent matter crops up unexpectedly, then you may need to put it to one side for a while, especially if you know that you’re likely to react a little too assertively! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 21, 25, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Lunar influences will be supportive, but perhaps slightly harsh too. It may be that today presents another chance to really clear the air with regard to an ongoing disagreement. You’re more likely to come across as approachable if you endeavor to relinquish a little control! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 26, 37, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Tupac Shakur, Joan Van Ark, China Shavers, Frederick Koehler, Stan Laurel, Joyce Carol Oates, Fredrick Koehler

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.