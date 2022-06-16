These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 16 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Imagination is the highest kite one can fly. — Lauren Bacall

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When the fox preaches, look to the geese. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He painted a tiger, but it turned out a dog.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s not the best day for adventurous types. There is a definite vibe that you might regard as a stilted one and incoming information may increase this sense of restriction. A potential risk may seem like a worthwhile opportunity, but there is no guarantee that this risk will definitely pay off! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 20, 27, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There may be a minor disappointment on the domestic front and there may be some news with regard to your finances. That said: it’s not a day to rely on luck. Don’t be fooled by a slight shift in the general vibe after lunch: the good-luck factor may not be strong enough to rely on! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 29, 34, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s certainly a day to exercise caution on various fronts, including romance. The current influences may well turn you into a glass-half-full kind of person. Maybe you’ll be inclined to zone in on the positives, at the expense of a couple of significant or guiding counterpoints! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 26, 33, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s likely to be the sort of day where nothing really goes wrong, but niggling little grumbles still crop up. Avoid making any firm commitments, as you may regret any promises you make and don’t let someone else’s bubbly enthusiasm draw you into an unwise venture! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 29, 34, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s certainly not a bad day, if you can interpret the subtle signs and signals accurately. However, the operative word is ‘if.’ It may be a better strategy to be a little non-committal, especially where new or potential romances are concerned. It’s perhaps a day to expect the unexpected! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 18, 26, 30, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Pesky influences are likely to cause a smattering of confusion with regard to a matter that appeared to be complete or finished. Don’t be too defensive if it feels that you’re the one being criticized for an oversight or mistake. It’ll be better to address the actual issue than play the blame-game! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 22, 29, 33, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Whatever you might have planned for the day, take some time to go through it all, with a mind to moderating any wastefulness. Be extra cautious when it comes to your personal resources. If someone seems to issue a challenge, don’t rise to it. Stick to what you know and feel comfortable with! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 29, 31, 34, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s possible that you’ll succumb to a rather defeatist attitude when things don’t quite go your way. That said; it’s likely that your mood can be traced back to an emotional issue: someone else’s success may be hard to accept, but it will get you thinking along the right lines! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 17, 25, 31, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where objectivity may be absent with regards to an emotional issue. You might need to make your position clear, since an under-reaction on your part could result in mixed messages or a classic misunderstanding. Playing games should be avoided completely! Today’s Numbers: 4, 19, 21, 24, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Airy influences may well impact quite strongly. You may feel that you feel something is missing or that things could be just that little bit better. However, although it’s not a great day to implement the improvements you’d like to see, you can still hold onto those thoughts for another time! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 11, 23, 39, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Strained influences suggest that you’ll feel pulled in several directions. Other people might appear to be stubborn just for the sake of it. However, the late afternoon is very likely to clarify or explain one particular obstruction. It may be that you have more control than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 21, 34, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There is a slightly clumsy, but well-intentioned vibe about. Venus may well place a little pressure on your general relationships. You may know what’s best, but it is a day where it will be prudent to keep strong opinions to yourself. If you do have to say something, keep it neutral! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 18, 29, 38, 40

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Tupac Shakur, Joan Van Ark, China Shavers, Frederick Koehler, Stan Laurel, Joyce Carol Oates, Fredrick Koehler

