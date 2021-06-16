











These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Imagination is the highest kite one can fly. — Lauren Bacall

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Never trust the man who tells you all his troubles but keeps from you all his joys. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He painted a tiger, but it turned out a dog.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will be a period that you look back at with great fondness for many years to come. This is because the coming year offers you the opportunity to embark on a range of activities and relationships that will increase your sense of completeness as an individual. A piece of financial luck early in your year will help to make your various plans materialize. Travel is very well aspected in the second half of your year and this is the ideal time to take a long trip that you have always promised yourself. Towards the end of spring you will be thinking much more about spiritual issues and this is a chance to really discover who you are deep down!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day to be realistic. A slightly unpredictable vibe may develop from the start and cause a few minor disagreements and one possible setback. It may feel almost impossible to step back and regain a more neutral perspective, but if you can do this, a minor, personal realization could develop! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A rather edgy vibe could zoom in on two separate matters, but in a way that links them. The link could turn out to be a subtle a clash of interests. There may be someone else’s U-turn to deal with. A minor letdown is possible, but this could give way to better results in the medium term! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 27, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Don’t be too dismayed if things seem to go off-course, particularly in career terms, because minor blunders are likely to evolve into alternative and better strategies. Keep going: a seemingly negative development is likely to offer inspiration, motivation and incentive to improve! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 17, 21, 33, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Today’s anxious vibe may well have a hidden upside, in that it will encourage a certain amount of self-reflection and insight. That said; there’s a chance of incoming news, possibly from a distance, which could impact indirectly on a personal matter. It may not be a huge revelation, but it could be useful! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 19, 23, 37, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to fresh planetary accents, something that seemed settled may re-emerge out-of-the-blue. There’s a subtle theme of regret and going over lingering and/or unresolved matters. It may not hurt to adjust your tactics when it comes to a potential deadlock. What you learn may surprise you! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 24, 26, 33, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to have a fairly constructive day, as long as you don’t overreact to fairly standard exchanges when it comes to romance. Be aware of what appear to be straightforward responses. What you regard as glib, someone else may assume is absolutely sincere! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 16, 20, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where an anxious vibe is likely to stir up unresolved feelings unnecessarily. A work-based issue could appear to be at the root of it all but this could be a red herring. The true, underpinning issue may be something that you don’t really want to admit or concede yet! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 33, 37, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While offers of incoming support or assistance may not seem useful or reliable, a quick re-check may change your mind again. In addition; don’t be afraid to change your mind or shift your position with regard a recent agreement: your intuition could be more useful than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 29, 35, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to fresh planetary accents, any slight and existing communication gaps are likely to be more noticeable today. In light of this a very slight disappointment may be on the cards. Do pay attention to inner doubt or second-thoughts: they could turn out to offer more insight than you initially presumed! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 32, 35, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Fresh planetary accents are likely to raise questions, particularly when it comes to personal matters. Change may be in the air, thanks to incoming news, and it’s possible that you won’t be entirely comfortable with this. That said; do be receptive to alternatives for one ongoing matter! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 18, 21, 36, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day that may be hard work if you want to address something important, but perseverance is likely to pay off. That said; while you’ll be able to identify the essence of a material matter, it may not be the best time to initiate a discussion, especially if this matter is causing you a little confusion! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 36, 33, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 While increased sensitivity may create a slightly fraught atmosphere, a fairly perceptive undercurrent may pave the way for some personal changes. Generally you’ll start to recognize what specific areas of your life need addressing. As with other signs, tere may be a requirement to reverse something first! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 16, 21, 35, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Tupac Shakur, Joan Van Ark, China Shavers, Frederick Koehler, Stan Laurel, Joyce Carol Oates, Fredrick Koehler

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Orlando Bloom is going to have a wonderful surprise in the next month or so, thanks to shifts in his astrological chart. The planets tell us that this is most likely to relate to romance!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.