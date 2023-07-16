Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 16 July 2023.

I will never be an old man. To me, old age is always fifteen years older than I am. — Bernard Baruch

Don’t fall before you’re pushed. — English Proverb

Happiness is like a sunbeam, which the least shadow intercepts, while adversity is often like the rain of spring.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While the moon radiates a positive vibe, Pluto will radiate a harsher one. A headstrong mood is likely to kick in, but you could find that a slightly erratic mood gets in the way of progress. A trace of overconfidence could be the underlying root cause of an error or miscalculation! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 30, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Clashing influences are likely to have you assuming a little too much, especially when it comes to joint efforts and teamwork. It is possible that your high expectations of someone will be unrealistic, or even possibly a little unfair. If you keep pushing, then this could rebound at a later point! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The planets are likely to bring out your more charismatic side. In addition, it will help to soften what will be a contradictory vibe. A suggestion or offer may be worth some time. Just bear in mind that you may underestimate just how persuasive and/or influential you can be today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 33, 37, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where logic is likely to overrule the heart in almost every case. You should feel clear-headed enough to rethink a material issue, but less so an emotional one. With that in mind, you may need to decide whether it’s the right time to address one particular matter! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 21, 25, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a slightly contradictory vibe that could slightly distort your perceptions. You may feel on top of things on the work front at a point where colleagues are floundering. By the same token; if you sidestep your share of the work, for whatever reason, then others may well have something to say! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 12, 20, 32, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today is likely to see a counterproductive trend set in, in that, you’ll be a little torn between opposing strategies. If you’ve been working at full speed recently, then you’re likely to run out of steam if you insist on doing everything. It’s perhaps a day to set and stick to targets and limits! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 21, 28, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Given today’s much pushier vibes, your first inclination might be to slip into overdrive and cram everything into one day. Whether your time is your own or whether you’re working, any sense of pressure may be a result of slight carelessness, so be sensible and do check your progress! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 22, 27, 35, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There are two strands of influences, which may well be slightly divisive and possibly tinged with a little selfishness. You could find that you’re feeling quite detached and not at all in the mood to indulge anyone. That said; it may not be a good idea to refuse incoming requests outright! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 20, 26, 33, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Despite the rather challenging vibes your energy levels are likely to be fairly high. That said; it’s a day to stick to what you know and to stick to the more tacit, ‘unspoken’ rules, whether you’re at work or with friends. In addition; make sure that you don’t go overboard when it comes to letting off steam later on! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 15, 21, 30, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where you may need to be a little patient, especially if you’re waiting for specific feedback or for an important response. It’s even possible that the response when it comes, will be subtle or easily missed. Alternatively, you may need to wait beyond today to hear what you have been waiting for! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 26, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Mixed influences may be a little energy-sapping when it comes to heavy schedules/demands and you may find yourself in need of some time-out at some point. Important deadlines will have to be met sooner rather than later. Don’t squander all your time on one specific issue! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 25, 30, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a slight push-pull dynamic in the dual vibe. You’ll certainly want to avoid being selfish. That said; investing your time in helping others may lead to resentment, especially if someone seems all too willing to let you do the most. Bear in mind that it will be a delicate balance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 17, 26, 34, 42

Corey Feldman, Barry Sanders, Michael Flatley, Ginger Rogers, Will Ferrell, Jerry Doyle, Bess Myerson, Phoebe Cates, Lorraine Chase, Barbara Stanwyck

