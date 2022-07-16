These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 16 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I will never be an old man. To me, old age is always fifteen years older than I am. — Bernard Baruch

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A peacock has too little in its head, too much in its tail. — Swedish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Happiness is like a sunbeam, which the least shadow intercepts, while adversity is often as the rain of spring.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A Jupiter/moon aspect will boost efficiency levels and deplete your patience levels on a day where the end result might not be exactly as you want. It’s possible that your battle with time may create a few minor strains for everyone involved. Be realistic and be guided by more stoic types! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 13, 20, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You might need to rethink through any plans related to your finances. There may be something that you will miscalculate completely. It is possible that incoming advice will actually guide you in the wrong direction. A dazzling opportunity may not be all it seems! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 28, 32, 39, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s highly likely that something you can normally leave alone will require some extra attention. This won’t be a brilliant start for you, but there is scope to get round the minor problems that are causing the irritation. More time invested today could save you time later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 27, 35, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Watch that you don’t take on too much, especially if the main goal is to impress others, or even to impress one person specifically. Overloading your work schedule or to-do list for the wrong reasons will just lead to stress. You could also take on something that will impact on your time beyond today! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 28, 29, 37, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There may be an element of competitiveness to deal with on a day where the general vibe may well disrupt communications. If a silly misunderstanding develops between you and a friend, then do keep it in perspective: do not allow a trivial or temporary issue to take over! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 20, 33, 41, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Work is likely to be the main focus of your day: specifically an unexpected exchange might reveal an inadvertent challenge. You may find the idea of starting again or taking a step back quite unappealing. While it might seem a better idea to throw the towel in you may need to persevere! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 34, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 What may first appear like some good news on the financial front early will need to be rechecked. The airy influences point to minor misunderstandings and a very minor disappointment, while the Saturn/moon aspect will most likely offer a more realistic perspective! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 20, 37, 42, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slightly fretful mood is likely to linger during the first half of the day, but it will ease off. It’s possible that one piece of information or news will be the catalyst. That said; chances are that the reality won’t as bad as you first imagined. Seeking advice may provide the reassurance you need! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 27, 35, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You’re not likely to be in the mood for a diligent, efficient start to the week. In fact you’ll be keen to drop everything and act on a whim. However, a slightly over-the-top vibe suggests that you may well over-indulge or go a little too far in something you say. Observe other people’s limits! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 26, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You should find that the day is fairly easy going, although there will be the tendency to be easily distracted, which is not good if you’re planning on doing anything that requires a little concentration. A lack of staying power may well contribute to some minor and avoidable errors too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 25, 29, 35, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You are likely to experience one of those mixed days. There may even be some wasted time, since the planets suggest that you may be inclined to over-analyze certain matters and attribute far too much importance to trivial developments. The more time you waste, the harder it will be to catch up! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 27, 33, 38, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Fairly neutral lunar influences will dominate the day. However, it is possible that one counterproductive matter will become apparent by this evening. Bear in mind that the more complicated your plans, the more likely they will develop glitches. It might be wise to have a back-up plan, just in case! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 29, 37, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Corey Feldman, Barry Sanders, Michael Flatley, Ginger Rogers, Will Ferrell, Jerry Doyle, Bess Myerson, Phoebe Cates, Lorraine Chase, Barbara Stanwyck

