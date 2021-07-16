These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I will never be an old man. To me, old age is always fifteen years older than I am. — Bernard Baruch

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t fall before you’re pushed. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Happiness is like a sunbeam, which the least shadow intercepts, while adversity is often as the rain of spring.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a highly positive note; by the spring your love life should be looking more settled. There’s an efficiency drive too: you’ll have probably done all your Christmas shopping before the end of the summer. This is great, but you will need to remind yourself to have some fun amongst all this organization. However, after the fall you will see your social life really taking off. You’ll also become a bit of a leader through January, as you’ll be the one with the innovative ideas. People will start looking up to you. You might need to sit down and have a few intense heart-to- hearts with someone at a time when you’re feeling ultra sensitive, but it will work out!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 As an adventurous sign you’re likely to greet the emotive influences with a twinge of exasperation, since people around you will seem quite draining and like hard work. Trying to enliven the atmosphere may not be your best strategy. Team work and cooperative ventures are best avoided! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 17, 23, 30, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a slightly strange mix of oomph and insight and sensitivity. It’s possible that an apparently taxing situation on the emotional front will actually trigger a useful exchange, which could clear the air completely. Taking the first step may feel a little daunting, though! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 28, 31, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Lunar influences could make this day seem quite flat, when really it is going to be quite a relaxed day. Take full advantage of the undemanding vibe, for once. Recharge your batteries; take it easy Sometimes it’s perfectly okay to concentrate on personal wind-down time! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 30, 33, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to lunar influences you are likely to be overly sensitive and inclined to overreact to the slightest thing. On top of that, numerous misunderstandings are likely to crop up through the day. An either/or choice could be the real culprit for a possible feeling of discontent! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 11, 20, 27, 36

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a change of pace in the general vibe; the influences that kept you ahead of the curve will subside, bringing a useful pause in what has probably been a hectic week. Concentrate on your friends; it’s possible someone in your social circle is starting to feel a little neglected by now! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 13, 24, 32, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A phone call could lead to some very minor but disruptive news. Any plans to get away, to visit somewhere, or do something significant this weekend might start to unravel slightly. Double- check the practical side of your arrangements, such as tickets; bookings; numbers and availability! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 27, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You should find that romance is still on the agenda, although you may have to be a little more demonstrative than usual. Singles might find it a little harder to radiate a lighter-hearted vibe, while attached Librans may perhaps need to be a little more approachable! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 26, 35, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A burst of water energy will need to be put to good use, or it will make you a little irritable. Whatever you decide to do, chances are that you’ll overdo it, so make sure that your targets are actually achievable. That said; keep busy: any wasted time will only increase those irritability levels! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You might mistake the intense influences as rather unsettling ones. As a fire sign you need to feel vibrant, energetic, and constantly on the go. It’s possible that this sudden surge of water energy will not suit you. If so, then consider the type of activities that will produce quick, visible results! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 25, 32, 43, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Don’t take things to heart; don’t take things personally and don’t allow a slightly restrictive view block an emotional issue. You’ll need to be quite objective if you are to put this problem right again. It could be as simple as being a little more self-aware and/or lenient! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You could find that you slip into a serious mood and there could be a tendency to behave as though you’re being incredibly generous, when in fact you’re being slightly unfair to those around you. Don’t volunteer to do things that you don’t want to do: it’ll be hard to keep going! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 17, 26, 36, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Money is not looking too great, which is quite poor timing, given it’s the weekend. Any chances to generate a little extra should be taken, even if the cash boost is a small one. A secondary advantage is that it’s probably the best way to avoid a needless exchange on the emotional front too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 28, 33, 37, 41

