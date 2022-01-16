These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is good to have an end to journey towards; but it is the journey that matters, in the end. — Ursula K. LeGuin

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Do not hope to reach a destination without leaving the shore.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some personal changes: maybe an image change, a makeover, or a new hairstyle, as you feel the need to be a little more glamorous and boost your confidence. You’ll also tend to be very light- hearted in romance, but as spring gives way to summer you’re likely to become more fixated on money! The focus on your emotions will return in the autumn, when the transits of planets shift from public to personal. After then you’ll be far more dynamic and ambitious, although you’ll need to take care that you don’t dominate people too much in your climb to the top. You will be able to achieve towards the end of the year, but only if you recognize the value of working within a team!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to a brief perfectionist streak, you’ll be able to deal with minor glitches, errors and blips easily, but there will be the chance that you still may feel quite dissatisfied, whatever the end result. What will probably be lacking is a sense of a visible result or a quantifiable outcome. Don’t let this take too much of a hold! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 26, 34, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There will be the tendency to be a bit pushy with others, which may cause unnecessary tension. Even though your intentions will be good, you may need to ease up on what you say. Constructive criticism will need to be couched in a very tactful way. Focus on the efforts, not the results! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 24, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The moon will radiate a few lighter vibes eventually. However, if there is a change of plan that’s not to your liking in the morning, then wait before reacting, since communications in general will be prone to almost classic misunderstandings. As with others, creating some thinking/breathing space will help! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 26, 29, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is a day to get through, thanks to the moon, which will bring a certain amount of fretfulness as the day progresses. You might find that you lose your voice over a specific matter or that you lose an advantage. Don’t worry: look to tomorrow for a reversal of today! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 24, 28, 31, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s the kind of day where everyone is likely to have something to say, but where few will listen patiently. If you can side- step an awkward or delicate situation, then do so, since the rather unpredictable influences are likely to aggravate the general mood rather than soothe. Don’t get drawn in! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 22, 36, 45, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Mixed lunar influences are likely to make you feel quite settled emotionally, but rather reckless when it comes to spending. Make sure whatever you buy today is refundable and do avoid removing any of the price tags or labels at least until tomorrow. Give yourself a cooling-off period! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 36, 42, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There may be a tendency for you to be a little dithery. The lunar aspects suggest that you may try to take on too much, or that you may over-estimate your available time, space or energy with regards to a material matter. It’s a day where being a perfectionist will lead to stress! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 30, 46, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Work based commitments are likely to catch up with you and disrupt your planned routine. It’s equally possible that colleagues are experiencing a similar sense of pressure too. Prioritize, plan out a workable schedule and be supportive. The afternoon influences should relieve the pressure significantly! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 27, 39, 43, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The morning is likely to usher in a couple of challenging moments and possibly an irritable mood or response. Watch out for being a little too hasty, especially when it comes to emotional matters. If you need to recover from a wrong or insensitive answer, then don’t hesitate! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 22, 26, 32, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Lunar influences could slow you down during the first part of the day. There’s a tendency towards indecision. This may even be in the form of an indecisive individual. You may be too easily persuaded to abandon an excellent scheme or idea. Try not to write anything off, at least until the evening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 13, 24, 37, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You are likely to experience one of those mixed days. There may even be some wasted time, since the planets suggest that you may be inclined to over-analyze certain matters and attribute far too much importance to trivial developments. The afternoon will be easier, but it may be hard to catch up! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 26, 34, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The morning is likely to be far less efficient than the late afternoon, which will see a vast improvement. Even if you can’t get into your stride, or if you have to endure constant, silly interruptions, you will get ahead of yourself eventually. One time-consuming practical matter might need to be put on ice, though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 12, 27, 38, 44

