Shared joy is joy doubled. Shared sorrow is sorrow halved. — Anonymous

Who lies for you will lie against you. — Bosnian Proverb

A horse cannot gain weight if not fed with extra fodder during the night; a man cannot become wealthy without earnings apart from his regular salaries.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin with a fairly frantic few months where at times it may seem that you have absolutely no free time at all. However, this intensive work will yield some very significant rewards towards October this year. The summer will be difficult financially at first, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to have fun and a new but significant friend will be made at this time. The winter months will bring a deepening of one particular relationship and the development of some very positive progression at work or school. This will be quite a challenging year, but also a year which will greatly reward commitment.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Aries is always keen to be seen and loves nothing more than a chance to perform. However, with the Moon’s influence you need to be careful right now. There is a danger that you will be too demanding for attention and could risk seriously irritating a very close friend who is having a difficult time. Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 26, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Creative expression is very important to you and the influence of the planets is increasing your desire to put your talents to the test. Now would be an ideal time for you to join some form of art or craft club or possibly even a talent competition of some kind, you never know where that first step might lead! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 19, 23, 37

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Self esteem is at a high for you today and you will be able to use that extra boost of confidence to your advantage later on this afternoon. A colleague or fellow pupil has been in competition with you lately and until now they seem to have had the edge. Now is your chance to pull decisively ahead! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 28, 34, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A Mars/Pluto aspect is exerting a very strong influence today. This powerful planetary alignment will have a number of effects over the next few days. Initially, you should be able to cut the heart of any complex problem that may present itself with absolute ease. Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 23, 26, 32, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A demanding day looks likely and you will need to be on your best form when it comes to the ability to multi task with ease! You need not worry though since the planetary energies are providing you with a definite sense of purpose along with the ability to concentrate intently on your chosen activity. Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 24, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Virgos have the ability to make a virtue out of their interest in material goods and personal progression. However, a pair of conjunctions within your sign is causing you to take a much more charitable view of the world today. You may even find yourself getting involved in some kind of charity work before the day is out! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 24, 27, 33, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 This is a great day for making significant progress on a work project or school assignment that has been frustrating you for the last few days. An aspect between Saturn and Mars gives you a great deal of controlled energy today combined with unusual reserves of patience. Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 17, 25, 32, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Although this is the end of the working week there are strong indications of travel today. It is possible that you may have to take a significant work related journey, but it is also clear from the position of the planets that this trip is going to bring you a great deal of pleasure! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 26, 34, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today is a day for taking a stand and sticking to your principles. An emotional issue has been causing you sleepless nights for some time now and so far you have avoided confronting the main cause of the tension. Today the influence of Pluto will give you the inner resolve to sit down and sort matters out once and for all! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 23, 37, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Your mind will be focused on those that you love most today, thanks to the combined influence of Venus and Chiron. Emotional sensitivity will be at a high right now and you will have a very strong sense of how the people around you are feeling. You can use this to offer them the support and encouragement they need. Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 24, 33, 41, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The combined influence of Saturn and Uranus are provoking a great deal of change in your life which may continue for the next few weeks. It will be tempting to see negatives in the changes that are coming your way, but you need to remind yourself that all changes bring new opportunities for inner growth. Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 18, 21, 32, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You could best compare today to a blank canvas, just waiting for you to make your mark. The possibilities for you to impress right now are almost endless and you have an ideal opportunity to demonstrate your abilities when it really matters. Your sense of humor is also in top form today, which can only help! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 25, 33, 44, 48

